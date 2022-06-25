ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the Major League Rugby Championship, New York vs. Seattle, live stream, TV channel, streaming ifo

By FTW Staff
 3 days ago
New York will meet the Seattle Seawolves in the Major League Rugby Championship on Saturday afternoon from the Red Bull Arena. New York has won the last four matches of the season and will be going into today’s match with a lot of confidence. Seattle is back in the championship for the third straight year and will be looking to hoist another trophy.

This will be a great game between two powerhouses, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action today.

New York vs. Seattle Seawolves

  • When: Saturday, June 25
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

