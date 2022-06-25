Dave Chappelle Buys Ohio Land To Stop Housing Development

Ezra Miller has been the host of a 25-year-old mother and her three young children on the actor's Vermont farm, a circumstance that concerns the children's father and two others who know the situation, Rolling Stone reported. Miller's 96-acre property is described as an unsafe environment by the sources, who claim there are unattended guns throughout the house. One of the sources, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, relayed that one of the children, a one-year-old, allegedly picked up a bullet and put it in her mouth.

4 DAYS AGO