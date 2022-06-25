ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dave Chappelle Buys Ohio Land To Stop Housing Development

BET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Chappelle has reportedly purchased a block of land in Yellow Springs, Ohio where he lives in an attempt to stop a building firm from constructing a $39 million development in the area. The development would...

www.bet.com

Comments / 140

Solitary Man
2d ago

I live not far from this action. More land being used for whatever reason while destroying nature. It's beautiful up in Yellow Springs. Just keep it as it is.

Ms. RatherUnique
2d ago

Dave Chappelle for the win. It's no secret what genre of people would have made themselves home. Anytime you give some people something it seems to bring out the worse ii them. He knew the Pookies and the RayRays would have overrun it and made it into a slum. Good looking out Dave.

Rebecca Hutchinson
2d ago

I don't blame him look at all these so called low income houses God they are awful crime everywhere the so called kids who are actually criminals in the making while their so called mama's out on a date trying to make another one , thank God Dave got it right.

