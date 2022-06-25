ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jenny Han Reflects On The All The Boys Ending And Upcoming Netflix Spinoff XO Kitty

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

One of the first movies in this recent resurgence of the romantic comedy genre was Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before , which adapted Jenny Han’s bestselling novel and effectively made its young stars, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, massive names. Now that All The Boys has become a trilogy and its author has made an upcoming spinoff called XO, Kitty , Han is reflecting on her streaming adaptation journey thus far.

Jenny Han just served as the showrunner of The Summer I Turned Pretty , which is an adaptation of her first YA novel before she wrote All The Boys . While speaking to CinemaBlend, the bestselling author shared how she feels about the conclusion of the All The Boys movie trilogy , saying this:

In some ways it feels like it's been longer than [a year]. Partly because the third film came out during COVID – so we weren't able to do the big premiere and the big send off. But, it was a really sweet experience. And, I feel fortunate that I got to tell that story with those actors and that whole creative team. But I'm also excited to see the next chapter with Kitty as well.

The main All The Boys film series ended in February of 2021, giving Lana Condor’s Lara Jean Covey an ending to her high school love story with Peter Kavinski that began with personal letters getting to her crushes. The trilogy had Lara Jean and Peter deciding to stay together despite their distance in college. Following the success of those movies, Jenny Han has developed the spinoff series XO, Kitty , which revolves around Lara Jean’s scene-stealing younger sister, played by Anna Cathcart. Han spoke about XO, Kitty with these words:

For XO Kitty. I approached it like if I was gonna do another book for Kitty, then what story would I wanna tell? And that was my jumping off point.

XO, Kitty will tell the first love story for Kitty Covey and mark the first time Jenny Han has made an onscreen project that wasn't pulled from a beloved novel released beforehand first. When CinemaBlend asked the author how that process was different and if we can expect an XO, Kitty novel, she said this:

Probably not. I mean, never say never, but, I think that it really works well as a TV show and I think people will be excited to see Kitty growing up and will meet her like the same age as we met Lara Jean, which I think is always fun when you grow up with somebody to come back and see them a little bit older.

It'll be exciting to tune into the series once it premieres on streaming and finds a release slot on Netflix’s TV premiere dates . Before we see what’s next for the All The Boys franchise over on Netflix, Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty has already arrived on Amazon Prime and has been even renewed for a Season 2 .

When adapting The Summer I Turned Pretty , Jenny Han talked to CinemaBlend about changing some elements of her book she wrote over a decade before to be more diverse, like adding more of a focus on its main character being from an Asian-American family. The Summer I Turned Pretty centers on a teen girl going on her annual summer vacation to a family friend's home and finding herself in a love triangle between two brothers. The show, now streaming on Amazon, also features an incredible soundtrack full of Taylor Swift songs .

Jenny Han has expanded her presence on streaming in the past four years of being part of it, and she seems to be poised to bring us even more 'coming of age' fun.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Centineo
Person
Anna Cathcart
Person
Jenny Han
Person
Lana Condor
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#The Spinoff
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
POPSUGAR

Meet Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone's 2 Kids: Vivian and Georgette

You wouldn't know it from the couple's social media platforms, but Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone have the coolest kids on the planet. The comedy duo — who refrain from posting about their kids on social media aside from rare photos where their faces are obscured — have had their fair share of funny moments on screen, but their two daughters, Vivian and Georgette, are just as funny — if not more — say the couple.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Hallmark Stars Secretly Welcome Baby Together: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally, who both star in Hallmark Channel projects, welcomed their first baby together. Gonzalo, 40, shared the exciting news on Instagram Sunday. McNally, 33, stars in the series When Calls the Heart as Lucas Bouchard, while Gonzalo's latest Hallmark Channel movie is Cut, Color, Murder. They both starred in the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Rebel Wilson Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Ramona Agruma

“Senior Year” star Rebel Wilson is in a new relationship!. On Thursday, Wilson broke the news that she is dating fashion designer Ramona Agruma. Along with a photo of her new girlfriend, she wrote on Instagram, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FASHION Magazine |

Sydney Sweeney’s Micro-mini + More MTV Movie & TV Awards Looks

Popcorn trophies, Paris Hilton and more moments that have us asking, what year is it?. The MTV Movie & TV Awards has been creating viral moments before social media was even really a thing. Take the 2005 show, when Best Kiss winners Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams recreated their dramatic smooch from The Notebook on stage as Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved” played over cheers (including those from celebrities like Hillary Duff and Lindsay Lohan). Is there anything more quintessentially early 2000s than that?
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
121K+
Followers
34K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy