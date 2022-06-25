ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett, IN

Motorcycle hits car in northeastern Indiana; 4 hurt

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GARRETT, Ind. (AP) — Four people have been hurt after a motorcycle collided with a car in northeastern Indiana.

The 37-year-old motorcycle operator was speeding Friday when he crossed the centerline of a road in Garrett and struck the car, WANE-TV reported Saturday.

Garrett is north of Fort Wayne.

The DeKalb County sheriff’s office said the motorcycle left the roadway and skidded into tall grass. The operator was hospitalized with head, arm and wrist injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the car also were treated at a hospital.

