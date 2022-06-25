Headlines for Saturday, June 25, 2022

DEVELOPING: 3 Killed After Amtrak's Southwest Chief Passenger Tain Hits Truck, Derails East of Kansas City. MENDON, Mo. (AP/KPR) — Three people were killed and at least 40 others were injured when a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of northern Missouri Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of the truck was killed as were two people onboard the train. At least eight medical helicopters responded from around the state, according to Matt Daugherty, Lifeflight Eagle director of business development. Daugherty said he knew there were a number of injuries and some people were in critical condition. The Southwest Chief was carrying 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon, about 100 miles east of Kansas City. The Missouri Highway Patrol says several train cars and two locomotives derailed. Authorities say two Boy Scout troops, on their way home from a trip to New Mexico, were among the passengers onboard the Southwest Chief. (This story is still developing.)

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO