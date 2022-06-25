ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Headlines for Saturday, June 25, 2022

Kansas Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas voters will be the first in the country to vote on abortion following Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Kansans still have access to abortion. But on August 2nd, Kansans will vote on a constitutional amendment to say it does not guarantee...

kansaspublicradio.org

Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

NTSB Investigators Look into Fatal Missouri Amtrak Accident. MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are in Missouri trying to determine how an Amtrak train carrying more than 200 people slammed into a dump truck, killing two train passengers and the truck driver. Amtrak's Southwest Chief was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago Monday afternoon when it struck a dump truck and derailed at the crossing near Mendon. It isn't yet clear how many people were hurt but hospitals near the accident scene in western Missouri reported receiving more than 40 patients from the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the collision derailed seven cars. The truck was broken into pieces. The crash came a day after three people were killed when an Amtrak train smashed into a car in California killing three people in the vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Monday, June 27, 2022

DEVELOPING: 3 Killed After Amtrak's Southwest Chief Passenger Tain Hits Truck, Derails East of Kansas City. MENDON, Mo. (AP/KPR) — Three people were killed and at least 40 others were injured when a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of northern Missouri Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of the truck was killed as were two people onboard the train. At least eight medical helicopters responded from around the state, according to Matt Daugherty, Lifeflight Eagle director of business development. Daugherty said he knew there were a number of injuries and some people were in critical condition. The Southwest Chief was carrying 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon, about 100 miles east of Kansas City. The Missouri Highway Patrol says several train cars and two locomotives derailed. Authorities say two Boy Scout troops, on their way home from a trip to New Mexico, were among the passengers onboard the Southwest Chief. (This story is still developing.)
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Study finds Kansas among most independent states in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansas was found to have one of the highest rates of gambling addiction, the state was also found to be one of the most independent states in the nation according to a recent study. With Independence Day right around the corner, WalletHub.com says it released...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Vote 2022: Joan Farr

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - There are a lot of unknown names on the ballot this year. As we approach the August 2nd primary this year, it's important to know about some of the people running this year, and today we are going to take a look at a woman who is running in two states for U.S. Senate.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Grad student’s moral clarity exposed bigotry in the Kansas Statehouse. There is more to her story.

Never underestimate the power of an individual setting out to change minds. That’s proved by the story of Brenan Riffel, a University of Kansas graduate student who confronted state Rep. Cheryl Helmer, R-Mulvane, over a bill targeting transgender people. Helmer’s bigoted response drew national attention at just the moment the Kansas Legislature was attempting to […] The post Grad student’s moral clarity exposed bigotry in the Kansas Statehouse. There is more to her story. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

All Kansas Counties Placed on Drought Watch as Heat Wave Creeps Across State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All 105 Kansas counties have been placed under at least a "drought watch" as a record heat wave makes its way across the Sunflower State. WIBW TV reports that on Monday, Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order #22-06, which declared updated drought emergencies for all of the state. The Kansas Water Office said the declaration puts all 105 counties in the Sunflower State either on a watch, warning or emergency status. “A significant portion of the state of Kansas has experienced drought or abnormally dry conditions for the past several months,” said Kelly. “Unfortunately, these conditions are forecast to persist or get worse, so I strongly encourage Kansans to be mindful of drought conditions while we work to minimize the threat of fires across the state.”
KANSAS STATE
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Kansas City, Missouri?

Some would say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, while others would say they don't feel like cooking breakfast every morning. This is especially true if you are traveling, and the last thing you want to do is cook. Kansas City, Missouri is a big well known city, and there are plenty of places where you can stop and have a great breakfast. Of course, I am only one person, and I can only eat so much food, so I could only visit a few of them during my time in the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Mahomes family reveals they are having a baby boy

One dead following shooting at Denver Ave., Van Brunt Blvd. Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 5200 block of E. 29th Street. Firework sales heat up in Kansas City as Independence Day nears. Updated: 6 hours ago. One week away from the 4th of July holiday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
