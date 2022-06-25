ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin’s Evers looks for boost from anger over abortion

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hopes to translate anger over the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade...

keyt.com

KEYT

Noem taps impeachment prosecutor to replace attorney general

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed the lead prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to fill the remainder of Ravnsborg’s term. Noem’s appointment of Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo as attorney general was effective Tuesday. Noem pushed for Ravnsborg’s impeachment after he refused to step down following the 2020 crash in which he struck and killed a man along a rural highway. Vargo will serve as attorney general until he’s replaced by the winner of the November election.
POLITICS
KEYT

GOP race for Colorado elections head features indicted clerk

DENVER (AP) — Republicans in Colorado will decide whether to nominate — as their candidate for the state’s top election official — a county elections clerk who is under indictment for a security breach spurred by conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters faces seven felony counts and has been barred by a judge from overseeing this year’s election in her county. Also running in the Republican primary is Pam Anderson, a former county clerk who previously led the state clerks’ association, and businessman Mike O’Donnell. The current secretary of state, Jena Griswold, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
COLORADO STATE
KEYT

Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter’s sentence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women has been tentatively chosen to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack. The selection of a dozen jurors on Tuesday for Cruz’s penalty trial capped a nearly three-month selection process that began with 1,800 candidates in April. The jury will decide whether Cruz receives the death sentence or life without parole for the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Cruz pleaded guilty in October to those murders and 17 counts of attempted murder —so jurors will only decide his punishment.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
KEYT

Oklahoma reaches opioid settlement with 3 drug companies

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma officials say they’ve reached an opioid settlement with three drug companies that would bring more than $250 million to finance efforts to battle opioid addiction. In a statement Monday, state Attorney General John O’Connor announced the state had reached a deal with McKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen to settle its lawsuit accusing the companies of fostering a nationwide epidemic of opioid abuse. O’Connor noted that the state had previously rejected a national settlement with the companies. He says the state has recovered more than $680 million from opioid makers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KEYT

Man sentenced to life term for killing of Iowa state trooper

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper last year during a standoff and shootout with police. The mandatory sentence was handed down Monday, a little more than a month after a jury found 42-year-old Michael Lang guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and assaulting a police officer for his actions on April 9, 2021, that killed patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Smith was shot as he led a tactical team into Lang’s home to arrest him following Lang’s assault of another officer during a traffic stop that day. Smith was a 27-year patrol veteran. Judge Joel Dalrymple also ordered Lang to pay $150,000 in restitution to Smith’s estate.
IOWA STATE
KEYT

School shooting suspect may testify at parents’ trial

Lawyers representing the parents of a Michigan teenager charged in a shooting at Oxford High School that left four of his fellow students dead say they plan to call him to testify at the couple’s trial. Defense attorney Shannon Smith told Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews on Monday that Ethan Crumbley’s testimony would be related to “extraneous matters” and not the Nov. 30 shooting. The disclosure came during a hearing in Pontiac, where Matthews ruled against the defense’s motion for a change of venue for James and Jennifer Crumbley’s upcoming involuntary manslaughter trial. Matthews sided with the couple’s arguments that some evidence, such as the condition of their home, would not be admitted at trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Missing North Carolina man’s boat found in Azores

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Officials say the boat of a North Carolina man missing for seven months has washed ashore in the Azores Islands. Carolina Beach police said Monday that Joseph Matthew Johnson has not been found. Police say the 44-year-old resident of Carolina Beach was last seen leaving Federal Point Yacht Club marina on Nov. 22 on his boat. Johnson was reported missing five days later by a friend who arrived in town for a previously arranged fishing trip. Authorities in São Jorge Island, a small island in the Azores, contacted Carolina Beach police when they discovered a 2006 Clearwater fishing boat that washed ashore last week was registered to Johnson.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC

