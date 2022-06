SARASOTA (WSNN) - Renesito Avich is known as the one-man Cuban band in Sarasota. And he just released a new album called Cafe Con Cariño. "'Cafe' is coffee, and 'Cariño' is care," Avich said. "Coffee is something we share with someone we care about, usually in the morning, but it doesn’t matter what time of the day. And that’s the embraced sound of this. But also, with the sound of the music, you can smell the coffee."

SARASOTA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO