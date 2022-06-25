ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Serving as DH Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gomes is serving as the DH and batting seventh in Saturday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Back in big leagues

The Astros recalled McCormick from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He'll start in left field and bat seventh in Houston's series opener with the Mets. McCormick and Jose Siri were both shipped out to Sugar Land over the weekend after Houston elected to proceed with...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Appears stuck in backup role

Knizner remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Knizner is on the bench for the third game in a row and looks as though he'll serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 catcher even while top backstop Yadier Molina (knee) faces an uncertain timeline to return from the 10-day injured list. Per Jones, manager Oliver Marmol said he intended to give Ivan Herrera a trial as the Cardinals' primary catcher, so Knizner may be asked to make only a start or two per week if Herrera performs well enough to hang on to the No. 1 role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield addresses possible return to Browns if Deshaun Watson is suspended for 2022 season

All signs point to new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson being suspended for most, if not all, of the 2022 NFL season after facing allegations of sexual assault or misconduct from 24 different women this offseason. So what about the old Browns QB? Baker Mayfield has already repeatedly wished Cleveland farewell in anticipation of a trade elsewhere, but the former No. 1 overall pick was asked Tuesday whether he'd return in the event Watson is banned for the entire season. His response? Unlikely.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Dealt with knee problem

Kucherov was hampered by a meniscus injury in the postseason but was able to play through it, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Tuesday. After getting hurt in Game 3, Kucherov managed one goal on 10 shots while averaging 21:55 of ice time in the final three games of the Stanley Cup Finals. During the regular season, the Russian winger was limited to just 47 appearances which saw him post his lowest goal total since his rookie campaign back in 2013-14. If he can stay healthy, Kucherov should be capable of pushing for the 40-goal mark next year and providing top-end fantasy value.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Slugs second career homer

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Nationals. Cruz occupied the leadoff spot for the Pirates and smacked his first homer of 2022 in the fifth inning against Erick Fedde. He has delivered production in line with his promising tools across eight games in Pittsburgh by racking up four extra-base hits, driving in eight, scoring five runs and swiping a base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Team hopeful for brief IL stint

Jansen will still be able to throw bullpen sessions even after landing on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, leaving Atlanta optimistic that he'll be ready to return around the minimum amount of time, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jansen was first diagnosed with...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' A.J. Minter: Could be closer candidate

Minter and Will Smith are viewed as the top candidates to pick up saves for Atlanta after closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Jansen has previously missed action during the 2011, 2012 and 2018...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Team option picked up

The Pistons exercised Diallo's (finger) $5.2 million team option for the 2022-23 season Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Diallo will be making the same salary for the second year in a row after inking a one-year, $5.2 million deal with Detroit last August. Though the 6-foot-5 wing is a well-below-average shooter (27.7 percent career three-point shooter, 63.4 percent free-throw shooter), he rebounds well for his size and excels at converting in the paint. Assuming that he's now made a full recovery from the sprained left finger that sidelined him for the Pistons' final 16 games of the 2021-22 season, Diallo should have a consistent role on Detroit's second unit to begin the upcoming campaign.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Swipes eighth bag

Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a 4-3 win over the White Sox on Monday. Ohtani struck out twice in the contest, but he reached base in his other two plate appearances. The two-way star collected his eighth theft of the campaign following an intentional walk in the seventh inning. Ohtani is slashing .260/.343/.487 with 16 homers, 47 RBI, 45 runs and eight stolen bases as an offensive player on the season.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Exits after getting plunked

Rizzo exited Monday's game in the eighth inning after being hit by a pitch in the elbow, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. The severity of the issue is not yet known, but Rizzo will likely get imaging done to determine whether a stint on the injured list will be required. Prior to exiting the game, Rizzo smacked a solo home run and scored twice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA
Reds' Jonathan India: Exits game following HBP

India left Saturday's contest early following a hit-by-pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. India was hit in his right wrist/hand in top of the fifth inning by Logan Webb, forcing him to later be removed for Matt Reynolds in the eighth. Due to the fact that he was able to stay in the game for multiple innings, India can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Kings' Trey Lyles: Likely back in Sacramento for 2022

The Kings are expected to exercise the $2.6 million option on Lyles contract Tuesday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. Lyles was traded to the Kings ahead of the trade deadline last year and saw an increased role with his new team down the stretch. The 2015 first-round pick started the final 20 games of the campaign and averaged 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds during that span. However, he may see his role reduced to start the 2022-23 campaign after Sacramento drafted Keegan Murray with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

Vikings' Wyatt Davis: Operating as starter

Davis worked as the Vikings' starting left guard during offseason work, Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated reports. Davis was a depth piece along the Vikings offensive line as a rookie, but he ended the season on the inactive list due to an illness. Now healthy, the 2021 third-round pick is looking to carve out a larger role in Year 2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

