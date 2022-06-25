ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

FINALLY some relief at the pumps? Gas prices will drop by up to 20c a gallon by July 4, fuel price tracker GasBuddy says - but expert warns relief will only be temporary

By Natasha Anderson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Gas prices are forecast to drop by up to 20 cents per gallon ahead of the July 4 holiday, but analysts allege relief at the pump is only temporary.

Analysis by fuel price tracker GasBuddy shows a gallon of gas costs $4.91-a-gallon, as of June 25.

That is down from an all-time high of $5.03 on June 13, with GasBuddy saying they expect the price to continue to fall - but only temporarily.

Despite the predicted decline, the reason for which has not been explained, fuel price tracker GasBuddy says Americans will pay the highest Independence Day gas prices ever.

GasBuddy experts also warn a 'super spike' in fuel prices is likely to occur later in the summer because the 'volatility in markets remains high.'

The company's latest forecast comes as President Joe Biden called Congress to suspend the federal gas tax through September - a plan Republicans oppose and even some Democrats dismiss, expressing concern the savings could end up in the pockets of oil companies instead of consumers.

Biden also called on oil companies to lower the cost of gas, arguing the nation is in a 'time of war' because of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell criticized the remark and claimed Russia's invasion of Ukraine was not the main driver of rising prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKrv1_0gM1U8sI00
This GasBuddy price tracker shows that prices have begun to fall again since hitting an all-time high of $5.03 on June 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEgUJ_0gM1U8sI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMR3O_0gM1U8sI00
Gas prices are forecast to drop by up to 20 cents per gallon ahead of the July 4 holiday, but analysts allege relief at the pump is only temporary. A photo taken on June 22 shows gas prices listed at over 7 dollars per gallon in Los Angeles, California

After culminating a national average fuel price of $5 per gallon just weeks ago, GasBuddy predicts U.S. gas prices will drop 10 to 20 cents a gallon by July 4.

'It's been a scorching summer at the pump with record prices set in every state,' said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

'Motorists should know that while we may see small relief today, risks remain that prices could go up at a moment's notice and set new records again.'

De Haan noted how several external factors could quickly influence the price of fuel in America.

'While we may see relief as we approach July 4, and potentially after, the volatility in markets remains high,' he explained. 'We still could see a super spike in gas prices later this summer, should a hurricane threaten Gulf Coast oil refineries or oil platforms.'

It is unclear what led to GasBuddy's prediction of an up to 20 cent per gallon drop as the company did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's request for clarification.

However, prices at the pump have been ticking down slightly since their peak on June 11.

Regardless of the astronomical fuel prices, more than 58 percent of Americans are still planning to take a road trip this summer.

Thirty-three percent of Americans polled in a recent GasBuddy survey also revealed they planned their road trip specifically over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

'While we may see brief relief here and there, the high prices don't seem to be holding many Americans back from hitting the road with the economy fully reopen,' De Haan said.

Independence Day weekend will mark the second most popular travel weekend of the summer, following Memorial Day which saw over 34 million Americans hit the road.

And although many plan to travel over the upcoming holiday, GasBuddy reports 70 percent of drivers allegedly changed their summer road trip plans because of the high gas prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnTRq_0gM1U8sI00
President Joe Biden called on oil companies to lower the cost of gas, arguing the nation is in a 'time of war'

Biden tried address the fuel crisis Wednesday by calling on both Congress and oil companies to provide relief.

'To the companies running gas stations and setting those prices at the pump, this is a time of war, global peril, Ukraine, this is not normal times. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the price you are paying for the product,' Biden said in a speech at the White House. 'Do it now. Do it today. Your customers, the American people, they need relief now.'

Biden said gas prices have risen to $2 a gallon in the United States - the current average is $4.91 a gallon according to AAA - since Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

He and his administration have repeatedly put the blame on the Russian president, calling the high costs of goods and services 'Putin's price hike.'

'We could have turned a blind eye to Putin murderous ways. The price of gas wouldn't have spiked the way it has,' Biden said.

'And it wasn't just me. The American people understood. The American people rose to the moment. The American people did what they always had done, defend freedom around the world. They chose to stand with the people of Ukraine. We had near unanimous support in the Congress, Democrats, Republicans and independents for supporting Ukraine, knowing full well the cost,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9BPY_0gM1U8sI00
The record-high inflation rate has caused prices of food, gas and housing to spike in the U.S.

Biden also called on states to temporarily suspend state fuel taxes, which are often higher than federal rates.

The administration wants Congress to suspend the federal gas tax - about 18 cents per gallon of gasoline and 24 cents per gallon of diesel - through the end of September, just ahead of the midterm elections.

Some vulnerable Democrats have been pushing for such a move ahead of the November election, which will decide control of Congress. The votes on Capitol Hill, however, may not be there.

Biden and his team have been weighing asking for a suspension for months amid increasing pressure to combat financial pain at the pump.

But experts have questioned just how much the suspension of the gas tax will save consumers - it is less than 5 per cent of the total cost at the pump.

Barack Obama, during the 2008 presidential campaign, called suspending the gas tax a 'gimmick' that allowed politicians to 'say that they did something.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLyGT_0gM1U8sI00
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell broke with Biden, saying inflation was on the rise well before Russia invaded the Ukraine in February 

In his Wednesday remarks, the president also addressed his critics who blame him and his economic policies for the record high inflation, which has caused prices of food, gas and housing to spike.

'So for all those Republicans in Congress criticize me today for high gas prices in America. Are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine? Are you saying we were wrong to stand up to Putin are saying that we would rather have lower gas prices in America and Putin's Iron Fist in Europe?,' he said.

But in testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell broke with Biden, saying inflation was on the rise well before Russia invaded the Ukraine in February.

Republican Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee asked Powell: 'Given how inflation has escalated over the past 18 months, would you say that the war in Ukraine is the primary driver of inflation in America?'

'No, inflation was high before — certainly before the war in Ukraine broke out,' Powell responded.

Comments / 156

Ryan Ralkey
3d ago

it needs to come down 2.00 a gal not .20cents that's what the American people need right now and also us small business need that as well

Reply(10)
72
easy going
3d ago

what is 20 cents a drop in the bucket you can tell when elections coming up they're going to make it sound great keep it in mind Come election

Reply(1)
29
James Bradley
3d ago

i think the reason prices are coming down a bit is due to public outrage. the oil companies are trying to blunt the reaction to their greed. just wait until the 2nd quarter profits are announced.

Reply(6)
22
Related
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
Dayana Sabatin

Gas Prices Rise To $10 Per Gallon In California

Gas prices in California have been rapidly approaching double digits. Currently in California, you'll see prices around $9.50 per gallon at numerous Chevron stations, especially in the rural areas of Mendocino. The owner of Chevron told Fox News about the challenges of selling gas in rural parts of California, in which he claims transportation and pipeline access has made his gasoline astronomical.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economy#Oil Refineries#Americans#Congress#Republicans#Democrats#Federal Reserve Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

444K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy