Canton, GA

Teen Girl Charged With Kidnapping, Trafficking of 13-Year-Old: Police

By ReportWire
reportwire.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice on Wednesday morning rescued a 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped by another teenager, in what authorities currently believe was a human trafficking situation. The incident occurred in Canton, Georgia, just after 10:20 a.m. when officers of the Canton Police Department approached a 2014 Dodge Caravan that had been reported stolen....

reportwire.org

Comments / 12

Western Pa. Rebel
3d ago

At sixteen I was hanging out at the skating rink. and buying cigarettes out of the machine in the lobby of the Howard Johnson.. kids today are dangerously becoming quite the criminals.. I think they should have followed her to the drop off place.. maybe would have caught the ring leader 🤔...

Reply(4)
19
Ruth Apperson
2d ago

Pretty damn sad when 16 yr old girls start trafficking others. Lock her up and keep her!!!

Reply
7
 

