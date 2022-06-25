Lenyn Sosa starting Saturday for White Sox

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Buxton is taking a seat for the early game after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Monday's series opener. Gilberto Celestino is replacing Buxton in center field and batting ninth. Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBI on Monday, is hitting second and Max Kepler is hitting third. Buxton will presumably return to the lineup for Game 2 on Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO