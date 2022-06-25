David Bote not in Cubs' lineup on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Knizner is out of the lineup for a second straight game while Ivan Herrera makes another start. Knizner went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over his last three games while Herrera went 2-for-3 with a walk on Sunday. He is catching for Adam Wainwright and hitting ninth.
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Castillo will start in right field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Bligh Madris moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castillo for 9.2 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Wong will start at second base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus Shane Baz and the Rays. Jonathan Davis moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Gorman made his first start against a southpaw the last time the Cardinals faced a lefty, but he's taking a seat Tuesday. Tommy Edman is covering second base while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop and hits eighth.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. Bradley is taking a seat after going hitless in his last six contests. Rob Refsnyder is covering center field while Christian Arroyo starts in right field and hits ninth.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo (elbow) will remain in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Rizzo left Monday's game early with an elbow injury but is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's clash with Oakland. He will start at first base and bat third versus right-hander Frankie Montas and Oakland.
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Mike Ford is replacing Contreras at designated hitter and batting sixth. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher again. numberFire’s models project Ford for 5.4 FanDuel points on...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Chavis will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Dan Vogelbach returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 11.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Buxton is taking a seat for the early game after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Monday's series opener. Gilberto Celestino is replacing Buxton in center field and batting ninth. Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBI on Monday, is hitting second and Max Kepler is hitting third. Buxton will presumably return to the lineup for Game 2 on Tuesday.
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Fortes will catch for left-hander Braxton Garrett on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Jacob Stallings moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 8.8 FanDuel...
New York Yankees catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Frankie Montas and Oakland. Giancarlo Stanton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 8.4 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Eddy Alvarez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Alvarez is being replaced in left field by Chris Taylor versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 22 plate appearances this season, Alvarez has a .143 batting average with a .286 OPS, 1 run,...
Toronto Blue Jays infielder/outfielder Cavan Biggio is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Biggio is taking a seat after starting the past four games. Lourdes Gurriel is returning to left field while George Springer takes over at designated hitter. Raimel Tapia is replacing Biggio in the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Heineman will catch for left-hander Jose Quintana on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Michael Perez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Heineman for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
Washington Nationals outfielder Yadiel Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Victor Robles starting in center field. Robles will bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Robles for 9.3...
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. Guillorme started on the keystone the last five games while Jeff McNeil was sidelined with hamstring tightness. McNeil is back on second base Tuesday while Guillorme is idle.
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Iglesias is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Iglesias for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.9...
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will move to the bench on Tuesday with Isiah Kiner-Falefa entering the lineup at shortstop. Kiner-Falefa will bat seventh versus right-hander Frankie Montas and Oakland. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for...
Kansas City Royals infielder Emmanuel Rivera is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers. Rivera manned the hot corner for the Royals in Monday's series opener against a lefty, but Nicky Lopez is starting on third base and batting ninth Tuesday.
Comments / 0