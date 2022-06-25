ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

3 people jumped from balcony to escape North Myrtle Beach fire

By Braley Dodson
counton2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people jumped from a balcony Wednesday to escape a fire in North Myrtle Beach, according to...

www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Police: Customer at Myrtle Beach restaurant shows off knife, mentions killing people

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A customer at a Myrtle Beach restaurant recently brought a knife to show off and mentioned knowing people with assault rifles. According to a report, the man went to 1229 Shine in the Market Common on Monday acting strangely and appearing intoxicated. The man ordered food and was waiting at the bar when he took out a knife around eight to 10 inches in length and put it on the bar showing other customers.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Myrtle Beach teen dies in Brunswick County wreck

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A 17-year-old from Myrtle Beach died in a wreck in Brunswick County on Sunday. According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the wreck took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 17. Officials say a 2022 Dodge Challenger driven by a 16-year-old “was traveling at...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
cbs17

Hoke County man drowns at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old North Carolina man drowned Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Roosevelt Robinson of Raeford died at a local hospital after being pulled from the ocean near 22nd Avenue South, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said. It happened...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There will be more Myrtle Beach police officers in part of Myrtle beach this evening. The Myrtle Beach Police Department says around 5:30 p.m. a person with a weapon made threats to harm themself near Beach Place. Officers say the person acted on the threats...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balcony#Accident#Duffy Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

Crews respond to outside fire on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews have an outside fire under control in Myrtle Beach Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:36 p.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 501. Officials added the fire was less than an acre in size. No injuries were reported.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Dedicated Myrtle Beach Man Disappeared After A Night Out With Friends

Brandon Rodrigues Graves was raised in Little Rock, South Carolina by his aunt and uncle. His mother died when he was three years old, and his father was never part of his life. Brandon was well-liked and a good boy. He never got into trouble, used drugs, or had any known enemies. He attended Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina for a year and then transferred to Coastal Carolina University, where he was a trainer for their football team. Brandon graduated from Coastal Carolina University in December 2008 with a degree in sports management. 26-year-old Brandon lived and worked in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He kept in close contact with his family, and as an adult, he would visit the aunt and uncle who raised him every weekend, the Charley Project reports.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy