Public Safety

Ezra Miller Allegedly Harassed 12-Year-Old, Court Issues Order of Protection

By Michael Hein
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA court in Greenfield, Massachusetts granted a temporary harassment prevention order against actor Ezra Miller to a local family who says he "menaced" them back in February. This is one of the major stories circulating about Miller right now while the actor is avoiding authorities who want to question them about...

TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
The Charleston Press

31-year-old mother of three minors, all under 3, was charged after all of the children tested positive for cocaine when she brought her 15-month-old child to hospital because ‘he was not acting normally’

Parents-to-be should know that being a parent is something special, but it also means that parents’ lives change completely meaning that a lot of things done in the past will remain there. Being a parent means a lot of time and effort dedicated in rising the children, but most of all, a lot of responsibility that sometimes requires parents to be ‘victims’ in an effort to provide the best everyday environment for their loved ones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lootpress

Mother charged after deputies find toddler with no shoes walking in the road

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boomer woman faces felony charges in Fayette county. According to Cheif Deputy Rod Perdue II, in the evening hours of June 2, 2022, deputies were traveling on Boomer Branch Road when they did see a toddler-aged child with no shoes on walking in the roadway. Deputies saw no adult or guardian around, and after approximately ten minutes of searching, the child’s mother was located. The mother stated she had gone into another room to change another child’s diaper. When she returned, she noticed her child was gone.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
truecrimedaily

Human remains found 2 months after New Mexico woman disappears

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (TCD) -- Human remains found in a rural area in May have been positively identified as a woman who disappeared two months ago. According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, on May 26, someone located human remains in an open field in Sandoval County. Homicide and Missing Persons detectives from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and began an investigation. The Office of the Medical Investigator identified the remains as 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two preschool teachers arrested after parents viewed them allegedly abusing kids on nanny cam

Two preschool teachers in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, have been accused of child cruelty after they appeared to abuse two three-year-olds during a live broadcast from their classroom.Parents of the Parker Chaser Preschool in East Roswell said they rushed to the school on Thursday last week to confront the teachers after witnessing at least one child get mistreated. As WSBT-TV reported on Tuesday, the classroom was fitted with a so-called “nanny cam” broadcasting live to parents.Brant Duncan and Gloria Barghi said one girl’s hand was stood-on by a teacher and another girl had a knee in the back....
ATLANTA, GA

