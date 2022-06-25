ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawley to become the first English football club to launch an NFT-only kit as their crypto-backed owners WAGMI United continue to 'shake up the status quo' with third strip available to fans who invest in the club's own new token

Crawley Town are to become the first club in English football to release a kit only available to fans who invest in NFT.

In April, the League Two side were taken over by WAGMI United, an American cryptocurrency investment group who vowed to 'shake up the status quo' and showcase a modern approach to ownership.

Co-owners Preston Johnson and Eben Smith have already announced plans to slash season tickets by as much as 34 per cent in an attempt to improve attendances at the Peoples Pension Stadium - which were the second-lowest in the fourth tier last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PX20y_0gM1Seub00
Crawley Town are to become the first football club in England to release an NFT-only kit

Now, in a bid to improve worldwide engagement, Crawley's new third strip will only be made available to supporters who invest in the club's own NFT which is expected to launch in July.

'Last season the club sold two different kits in the club shop' Johnson told i. 'That will be the same for this season but on top of that, a third kit will be sold via NFT.

'It will be an exclusive shirt you can get if you have an NFT and then there will be two options – for those that are local or ordering online either in the UK or our American or overseas friends. It hits the spot where we think it will be extremely profitable for the club, the way we're doing this.

'We hope the announcement gets some good attention and positivity. We think the fans will be really excited by what we announce. We believe we're offering something really unique,'

Johnson believes that the club's NFT will act as a virtual season ticket for overseas fans, while those who invest will have a chance to play a part in how the club is run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Unnfj_0gM1Seub00
American cryptocurrency investment firm WAGMI United bought the club two months ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RxO0a_0gM1Seub00
The Reds have hired ex-Arsenal under-23 coach Kevin Betsy to replace John Yems as manager

'An example is in January if we have £200,000 to spend in the transfer window,' Johnson told i.

'We've seen us playing for a couple of months, we have an idea of where our strengths and weaknesses lie and we have season ticket holders and NFT holders and we give them a vote on how we distribute those funds in the transfer window.'

Crawley finished 12th in League Two last season but have appointed former Arsenal under-23 coach Kevin Betsy to replace John Yems as manager as they aim to climb up the pyramid.

Meanwhile, striker Dom Telford has arrived from Newport, having finished as the division's top scorer in 2021-22 with 25 goals.

What are NFTs?

What is a NFT?

A Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a unique digital token encrypted with an artist's signature which verifies its ownership and authenticity and is permanently attached to the piece.

What do they look like?

Most NFTs include some kind digital artwork, such as photos, videos, GIFs, and music. Theoretically, anything digital could be turned into a NFT.

Where do you buy them?

At the moment, NFTs are most commonly sold in so-called 'drops', timed online sales by blockchain-backed marketplaces like Nifty Gateway, Opensea and Rarible.

Why would I want to own one?

There's an array of reasons why someone may want to buy a NFT. For some, the reason may be emotional value, because NFTs are seen as collectors items. For others, they are seen as an investment opportunity.

When were NFTs created?

Writer and podcaster Andrew Steinwold traced the origins of NFTs back to 2012, with the creation of the Colored Coins cryptocurrency. But NFTs didn't move into the mainstream until five years later, when the blockchain game CryptoKitties began selling virtual cats in 2017.

