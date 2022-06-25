ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is set for loan move away from the Premier League - with Sheffield United, Sunderland and Cardiff among Championship clubs interested

 3 days ago

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is poised to go out on loan next season.

The 19-year-old has interest from PSV Eindhoven and Schalke, plus six Championship sides.

Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, Cardiff and Sunderland are the second division clubs looking to take the centre back on for a year, with Everton keen for the 19-year-old to gain first team experience.

The defender has made 13 appearances for the Everton first team since joining from Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23e4CG_0gM1S9pR00
Jarrad Branthwaite (right) is set to leave Everton on loan this summer and is in high demand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11K1EI_0gM1S9pR00
The youngster saw red against Brentford last season, but also scored his first goal for the club

He has scored one goal for the club, which came against Chelsea during his first Premier League start of last season in December.

He was also sent off last season in May, receiving his marching orders after just 18 minutes of Everton's 3-2 defeat to Brentford at Goodison Park when he dragged down Ivan Toney, who was through on goal.

He spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, but has struggled to break into the Toffees first team under Frank Lampard.

The youngster has a deal running until summer 2023, and Everton now want him to push on in his career.

He has been involved with England at youth level, being called up to the U19 squad in November 2020 before making his U20 debut in September 2021.

Sports
Tottenham 'close to agreeing loan deal' for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet with Spanish side keen to offload defender, but Antonio Conte wants an answer this week

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is reportedly close to joining Tottenham on loan. The French centre back has fallen out of favour at the Spanish giants and is on the verge of agreeing a deal, but Spurs and manager Antonio Conte wants an answer soon. According to Mundo Deportivo, the North...
PREMIER LEAGUE
PAUL NEWMAN: It's a no-brainer for this transformed England to recall Jos Buttler as Test opener... Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum should turn to the most gifted white-ball batter in their history if Zak Crawley fails again

It sounded ludicrous at first. Jos Buttler to return to the England Test side and open the batting? Did they not try that with Jason Roy not too long ago and see it rebound in their faces?. But it did not take long for a suggestion — that would have...
SPORTS
Manchester United stars are 'ordered into training at 9am' by new boss Ten Hag - in a throwback to Sir Alex Ferguson's reign - as the Dutchman looks to make his mark on his new squad in pre-season

Erik ten Hag is already stamping his authority at Manchester United and has reportedly made a rule change which is a throwback to Sir Alex Ferguson's era at the club. The Manchester Evening News have reported that Ten Hag ordered players to report to training by 9am on Tuesday - something Ferguson did during his legendary spell as United manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
England go for incredible bulk in bid to overpower Australia with head coach Eddie Jones set to unleash heavyweight No 8 Billy Vunipola and giant wing Joe Cokanasiga in first Test

England are set to address their power deficit by unleashing two Polynesian giants against Australia on Saturday - with Billy Vunipola and Joe Cokanasiga both destined to start. In the absence of Manu Tuilagi due to yet another injury interruption, Eddie Jones is taking steps to add clout to his...
RUGBY
