Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is set for loan move away from the Premier League - with Sheffield United, Sunderland and Cardiff among Championship clubs interested

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is poised to go out on loan next season.

The 19-year-old has interest from PSV Eindhoven and Schalke, plus six Championship sides.

Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, Cardiff and Sunderland are the second division clubs looking to take the centre back on for a year, with Everton keen for the 19-year-old to gain first team experience.

The defender has made 13 appearances for the Everton first team since joining from Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee in 2020.

Jarrad Branthwaite (right) is set to leave Everton on loan this summer and is in high demand

The youngster saw red against Brentford last season, but also scored his first goal for the club

He has scored one goal for the club, which came against Chelsea during his first Premier League start of last season in December.

He was also sent off last season in May, receiving his marching orders after just 18 minutes of Everton's 3-2 defeat to Brentford at Goodison Park when he dragged down Ivan Toney, who was through on goal.

He spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, but has struggled to break into the Toffees first team under Frank Lampard.

The youngster has a deal running until summer 2023, and Everton now want him to push on in his career.

He has been involved with England at youth level, being called up to the U19 squad in November 2020 before making his U20 debut in September 2021.