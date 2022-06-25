The Only Sneakers You Should Be Wearing To Avoid Sweaty, Swampy Feet This Summer

When it comes to dressing for summer, some garments are automatically out. Think: heavy, winter sweaters, thick socks, and most long, unbreathable pants. Then, on the other end of the spectrum, there are some items that are a no-brainer when summer rolls around—we’re talking strappy (and supportive!) sandals, swimsuits, coastal grandma-inspired linen pants, and other flowy styles. What's a bit of a mystery, though? Summer sneakers.

Not as cool as flip flops but not as warm as boots, sneakers are a bit of an anomaly. Where some winter styles are specifically designed to be warm, others are so padded and structured that, while not innately hot, they’re so heavy that they weigh your feet down in a way that’s less than stellar for summer. Add a pair of socks and forget it—it's swamp city. And yet—if you're walking the boardwalk or out for a summer stroll, slides and wedges simply won't cut it.

We're here to debunk the mystery of summer sneakers so that you can keep your cool—literally—all season long. Whether you're running, hiking, or just running errands, lace up these light, airy sneaks.

The 10 best summer sneakers for cool-as-a-cucumber feet

On Running, Cloudmonster — $170.00

Available in: Sizes 5-10, in half sizes.

Colors: White/green, Navy/purple

Say hello to On Running’s most padded silhouette ever. The On Running Cloudmonster sneakers, which are available in two colors and are designed to propel you forward with each step, manage to bulk up the cushioning without adding lots of weight, making these running shoes a breezy, pillowy choice for summer.

Nike, Air Max 270 — $170.00

Available in: 5-12, in half sizes.

Colors: 10 different color ways, from neutrals to neons.

The Nike Air Max 270 sneakers—which are sold in 10 vibrant colors—are designed to stay cool no matter the weather. The stable, plush sole ensures that each step is padded with comfort, while the perforated uppers are made to snugly cradle feet without making them overheat. Especially if you’re exercising outside or working up a sweat in the heat, these will ensure your trotters don’t get toasty.

Also available at:

Nordstrom | $150DICK'S Sporting Goods | $159Walmart | $171

APL, TechLoom Wave — $245.00

Available in: Sizes 5-11, in half sizes.

Colors: 19 different colors and patterns, including cheetah print, marble, and metallic.

Beloved by celebrities, athletes, influencers, and everyday folks alike, APL is a sneaker brand that relishes the idea of ultra-lightweight everyday shoes. No matter the style you choose, the TechLoom line, which includes the Techlook Wave, promises an extremely breathable upper that conforms to your foot without ever restricting it. (It’s also worth mentioning that most APL sneakers are designed to be slipped on, so they’re especially great for summer travel.)

Reebok, Nano X2 Women's Training Shoes — $135.00

Available in: Sizes 5.5-11, in half sizes.

Colors: Nine different hues.

These award-winning sneakers feature Reebok’s signature Flexweave knit upper, which is known for being soft, breathable, and flexible, but entirely supportive, too. That’s why these sneakers, which are sold in nine colors, are such a popular choice among avid gym-goers—No worrying about getting sweaty feet in these bad boys.

Adidas, Ultraboost 22 — $190.00

Available in: Sizes 5-12, in half sizes.

Colors: 16 different trendy shades.

Whether you’re looking for ultra-cushy running shoes or a supremely comfortable pair of sneakers for your “hot girl walks,” Adidas’ Ultraboost 22 is a worthy choice. Personally, they’re my all-time-favorite sneakers for walking—the comfort and support is truly unmatched—however, depending on your shoe size, the heel may be too bulky for some elements (like rowing) of boutique fitness classes like Orangetheory and Rowhouse.

Still, thanks to their ergonomic footbed and feather-light upper (which is made of recycled marine plastics), these shoes are so breezy you may never want to take them off. Oh, and did I mention that they’re sold in 16 colors?

Saucony, Women’s Endorphin Speed 2 — $160.00

Available in: 5-12, in half sizes.

Colors: 12 different colors.

Designed with a snug heel fit, a breathable mesh upper, and a responsive footbed and sole, these sneakers are great for running, as well as pre-race-day workouts. It’s not just staying dry and cool while you’re working out—it’s the ability to stay light on your feet, too, which is what these sneaks promise. With 12 different colors, there’s something for everybody.

No Bull, Pride Art Women’s Black Trainer+ — $149.00

Available in: Sizes 5-11, in half sizes.

Colors: Black, white, or rainbow uppers with rainbow outsoles, depending on the style you shop.

Take a look around your gym the next time you go. Chances are, you’ll see more than a few pairs of No Bull trainers maneuvering around the floor. Chances are that they won’t be plain old white or black kicks, either.

They’re specifically designed for CrossFitters, but any gym-goer can benefit from their firm, sturdy soles, and breathable uppers. Our pick? This limited-edition rainbow print for Pride month, which donates proceeds to LGBTQIA+ organizations.

New Balance, Fresh Foam Cruzv1 Reissue — $85.00

Available in: Sizes 5-12, in half sizes.

Colors: White, black, gray, and white/leopard print.

These lightweight sneakers are one of many silhouettes earning endless praise from New Balance shoppers. Designed with an ultra-flexible mesh upper, these athletic shoes—which are sold in four colors—are about as breezy as can be. To ensure they’re supportive enough, they also feature a more structured mid-foot saddle which attaches to the laces, so you can tailor the fit to your preference.

Allbirds, Women’s Tree Runners — $105.00

Available in: Sizes 5-11.

Colors: Six classic colors and 10 limited-edition shades.

If sustainability is just as top of mind as breathable comfort, turn your attention to Allbirds. The Women’s Tree Runners are made with ethically-sourced eucalyptus fiber, which is known for its lightweight coziness and breathability. Plus, these sneakers are particularly easy to wash, so there’s really so much to love about them.

Saysh, One Sneaker — $150.00

Available in: Sizes 5.5-11, in half sizes.

Colors: White, black, olive, and pink.

Microsuede might seem like it’d be way too hot for summer, but Athleta shoppers swear that the Saysh One Sneaker wicks sweat away and remains breathable throughout wear. Just keep in mind that they’re designed for low-intensity workouts, not HIIT or intense runs.

