Pleas to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home from a Russian prison grow desperate

Basketball player Brittney Griner is 6 feet 9 inches tall, but that's not the only thing that makes her a breakout star of the WNBA. According to her WNBA player profile, Brittney has spent nine years as a professional basketball player with the Phoenix Mercury where she has broken numerous records. She was picked up from Baylor University where she played all four years. In fact, Brittney has been playing basketball for most of her life until recently.
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Monday for an important hearing in her drug case ... and while she looked to be in good shape, she was flanked by multiple security guards and had shackles on her wrists. The Phoenix Mercury center -- who had previously...
Earlier today, Russian officials announced that WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in custody for the next six months. Griner made a preliminary appearance in court on Monday. Her trial on drug charges is set to begin July 1; if convicted, she could serve up to 10 years in prison.
It's been a troubling week of news regarding the Brittney Griner situation. Two weekends ago, Griner - who's been detained in Russia since February - was supposed to have contact with her wife on the date of their wedding anniversary. However, the call never made it through. Then on Monday...
WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner still remains in detainment in Russia after she was found with a weed pen back in February. To make matters worse, a Moscow court just extended her time in custody another six months, with no timetable for a return to the United States in sight. Truly shocking. On Monday night, WNBA […]
On Monday, photos of Brittney Griner in handcuffs while at a court in Russia surfaced on social media. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was heartbroken by these images. Wilson shared her thoughts on Griner's situation with a passionate and emotional rant. "She's our sister. I can't imagine what she's...
Lexi Thompson has had one hell of a golf career. At 12 years old, she became the youngest ever woman to take part in the US Women’s Open, and at 16 she became the then youngest ever winner of an LPGA tournament. With the golfing world at her feet,...
The Stephen Curry trend continues to make waves in the WNBA. After Sabrina Ionescu, it’s Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith who whips out the “Night Night” celebration this time. Sure enough, she couldn’t be more savage with her execution. Against the Dallas Wings on Saturday, Diggins-Smith channeled her inner Curry with a clutch triple to […]
After a somewhat nerve-wracking offseason, the Seattle Storm brought back all three of Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird, and traded for Gabby Williams. The hope was that with their big three healthy once again, and an improved defense, they could once again rejoin the ranks of title contenders.
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. It was a rough week on the court for former Gamecocks, but off the court A’ja Wilson earned her fourth All-Star appearance.
