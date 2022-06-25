Projected NBA salaries for Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler are both set to receive a big payday from their new NBA teams.

Smith, who was drafted No. 3 overall by the Houston Rockets, has edged out Chris Morris (1988) and Chuck Person (1986), as the highest draft pick in program history.

He did not go No. 1 as was widely rumored before the draft. but he can still sign a four-year $39.8 million deal with the Rockets, according to Spotrac. That would be the maximum he can sign for.

Kessler, who has been tarded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, was taken No. 22 overall and his deal can max out at four years and $13.2 million, according to Spotrac.

With their selections, Bruce Pearl and Auburn have produced four first-rounders and six overall draft picks in the past four seasons. Prio to Chuma Okeke being drafted in 2019, Auburn had not had a player drafted since 2001.

