Celebrities

Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Running On The Beach With Mom Blac Chyna: Photos

By Erin Silvia
 3 days ago
Image Credit: RAAK/WAGNER AZ / BACKGRID

Dream Kardashian, 5, looked so grown up during her latest outing!! The adorable daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna was recently photographed running around a beach with her mom as she wore a white and light pink patterned bathing suit and denim shorts. She had her curly hair pulled up into a ponytail and appeared to be having a great time as she made her way from the sand into the water, where she splashed about while holding Chyna’s hand.

Dream Kardashian and Blac Chyna have fun in the water. (RAAK/WAGNER AZ / BACKGRID)

Chyna also rocked her own black and white animal print swimsuit under a long sheer wraparound skirt. She added a matching bucket hat over her long hair, which was down, and appeared to wear minimal makeup. The beauty’s long nails were also on full display and she flashed a lot of smiles while enjoying the fun time with her daughter.

Dream Kardashian and Blac Chyna walking on the beach. (RAAK/WAGNER AZ / BACKGRID)

Dream and Chyna’s beach outing comes after they made headlines for making a peach cobbler together, in a video posted by the latter. The duo took part in the cooking activity during Memorial Day weekend and gave step-by-step instructions on how to properly make the delicious dessert. “Alright you guys, so today me and Dreamy we are making…what are we making, Dream?” Chyna asked in the video, to which Dream enthusiastically replied, “peach cobbler!”

When Dream’s not busy making treats with her mom, she’s busy dancing. The cutie’s aunt Khloe Kardashian gushed over her and her niece True when the two enjoyed their first dance recital on June 19. Khloe posted some videos of the girls showing off their moves during the show and they were truly memorable. Both girls had high buns in their hair and rocked a bit of makeup during their performance, which included costumes with blue vests and black skirts.

“Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!! I am so proud of all four of my girls! 🤍🤍,” Khloe exclaimed in the caption for the post, which also showed off cute photos of the trio posing with smiles.

