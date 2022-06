McDonald's had big goals when it first rolled out its voice-ordering technology on a trial basis at 10 Chicago outlets, per Restaurant Dive. The chain had been hoping that AI would help it find a way out of its labor shortage, an issue that has plagued many fast food companies as far back as 2018, per Business Insider. The company said it even offered the hope that – at least where U.S. corporate locations were concerned – AI would allow it to raise wages for entry-level workers from $11 to $17, per Restaurant Dive.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO