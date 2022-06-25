ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Bear gets stuck, dies inside hot car in Tennessee

By Nexstar Media Wire, Slater Teague
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cyq2_0gM1QVzM00

Warning: The below segment contains images that some readers may find difficult to view.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. ( WJHL ) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning the public to never leave food or “anything that smells like food” in their vehicles after a black bear got stuck inside a car and died on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post shared the day after the incident, the TWRA said it believed the bear had used its “teeth or paws” to open the unlocked door of a car parked by a rental property in Sevierville. The bear then became trapped inside after the door closed behind it.

Bears spotted in area of High Point, Wallburg as sightings in Triad accumulate

It was 95 degrees on Wednesday, but TWRA officials believe temperatures inside the car could have exceeded 140 degrees.

The car’s owner had left the property, and the vehicle, at about 10 a.m. that morning. The bear was discovered later that evening, at around 6:45 p.m.

The TWRA said they found an empty soda can and a food package on the floorboard.

“Bears have noses 7 times better than a bloodhound and can smell even the faintest odor of food inside a vehicle,” the TWRA wrote. “Lock your doors, roll up your windows, and never leave food or anything that smells like food inside! Empty food containers, candy wrappers, fast food bags, and even air fresheners can attract bears.

“Please be #BearWise and help us keep bears wild and alive.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

A look inside the first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee opened in Crossville Monday, showcasing world-famous bathrooms, snacks and more than 100 gas pumps ready for those coming and going through the state. “It’s a great location - right in between Nashville and Knoxville - and we are going to...
CROSSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sevierville, TN
Sevierville, TN
Pets & Animals
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Cars
City
High Point, NC
Sevierville, TN
Lifestyle
High Point, NC
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Knoxville, Tennessee

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Knoxville. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the CROWN POINTE SHOPPING CENTER, 6672 CLINTON HWY, STE. 102, KNOXVILLE, TN. “The Crown Pointe Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX thanks to its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KRMG

Black bear dies after getting trapped in car in eastern Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A black bear died on Wednesday after it got stuck in a vehicle in eastern Tennessee as temperatures soared into the mid-90s, wildlife officials said. According to a news release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the bear managed to enter a parked car at a rental cabin in Sevierville.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Fast Food#Black Bear#Twra#Triad#Nexstar Media Inc
wvlt.tv

TDOC: Two fugitives escape, still at large

The system will cost the county approximately $7,800 a year, which will be funded by taxpayers. WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge helps kids learn during summer months. WonderWorks offers a variety of fun, engaging activities that will keep kids learning all summer long. Knoxville historically black college seeks accreditation. Updated: 5...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pets
WATE

Tractor-trailer fire on I-75 leads to slowdown, driver hospitalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer fire on I-75 southbound at the Anderson County line was reported around 11:05 a.m. on Sunday according to Rural Metro. Once on scene, firefighters discovered a fire in the tractor in the smoldering phase. They were able to extinguish it with a portable extinguisher. The driver was taken to […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
FOX8 News

Missing NC man’s boat washes ashore in Portugal

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — A boat belonging to a North Carolina man who has been missing for over six months washed ashore in Portugal, WRAL reports. São Jorge Island, Azores, Portugal, officials reached out to the Carolina Beach Police Department when they found a 2006 Clearwater boat that had washed ashore. Officials believe the […]
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy