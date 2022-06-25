ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Man filmed attacking Asian American family at California drive-thru charged with hate crime

By Ellina Abovian, Nexstar Media Wire, Cindy Von Quednow
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjWJX_0gM1QQZj00

( KTLA ) – The man who was caught on video attacking an Asian American family at a McDonald’s drive-thru in California has been charged with a hate crime, officials announced this week.

Nicholas Weber, 31, of Sylmar, California, faces one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of battery, along with a hate crime allegation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from a May 13 incident in which a family was attacked while waiting in line to order at a McDonald’s drive-thru in North Hollywood.

Weber allegedly hit the back of the family’s vehicle and “proceeded to yell racial insults” at the family, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Video shared with KTLA showed Weber saying “You’re so Asian” in an exaggerated accent after pulling alongside a car occupied by Nerissa Roque and her daughter Patricia.

The Roques called police, as well as Nerissa’s husband (and Patricia’s father) Gabriel. Things then escalated into a physical altercation between the two men. Nerissa Roque was also attacked.

She said Weber choked her and she fell to the ground.

“I thought, ‘I’m gonna die,’” Nerissa Roque said.

Weber was cited and released after the incident.

The Roque family and community members demanded justice outside the Van Nuys courthouse last week where Weber was scheduled to appear, but he failed to show.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest, and this week, he was taken into custody in Orange County for an unrelated matter and held on the warrant, officials said.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The unprovoked assault on members of our community is wrong and will not be tolerated,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the news release. “Our message against violence and racial hatred must be loud and clear. We will hold accountable the people who commit hate crimes in Los Angeles County.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Not enough chicken leads to gunfire at anniversary party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis. Police say Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue. That’s when police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Suspect accused of attacking Vicksburg man on Locust Street

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man has been charged with aggravated assault against a 58-year-old man. DeMichael Jones, 29, was arrested for assaulting the 58-year-old man on Locust Street Thursday, June 23. The victim suffered broken bones in both hands and a large bruise to his left leg. Jones appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court […]
VICKSBURG, MS
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylmar, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Van Nuys, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Complex

The Most Dangerous Biker Gangs in America

Outlaw motorcycle gangs have been a thorn in the side of US law enforcement since the 1960s. Today, these dangerous organizations are engaged in criminal activities on both coasts and throughout the American heartland. “One-percenter” motorcycle clubs—so named because the American Motorcyclist Association has said that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding—run drugs across the borders and participate in a litany of additional crimes, from contract killing to petty theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Asian American#American Family#Drive Thru#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#Ktla
Daily Mail

At least 49 inmates are killed and dozens more injured in jail inferno sparked when rioting prisoners started a fire to stop cops entering their enclosure in Colombia

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani 'Attack' Captured on Surveillance Video

10:03 AM PT -- The suspect, Daniel Gill, was charged with three misdemeanors - assault, menacing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Giuliani told prosecutors Gill made him "stumble forward." Giuliani said this caused "physical injury including but not limited to redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body, as well as causing informant to be placed in fear of physical injury, and becoming alarmed and annoyed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
People

2 Men Charged After Allegedly Damaging Car of Black Teen, Who Suspects Racism: 'Get Out of My Neighborhood'

Two white men in Sanford, Fla., were arrested after a Black teenager said he was racially profiled, and his car was hit with a rock while driving through their neighborhood. Howard Hughes, 61, and Donald Corsi, 52, allegedly damaged a white Mercedes driven by 16-year-old Jermaine Jones, who recorded the aftermath of the incident on his phone and posted footage on Instagram.
SANFORD, FL
Complex

White Men in Florida Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Black Teen in His Car

Two white men were arrested this week for allegedly attacking a Black teen who was driving through their neighborhood. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the incident took place in Sanford, Florida, the same city where Trayvon Martin was gunned down by George Zimmerman more than a decade ago. The teen, identified as 16-year-old Jermaine Jones, was reportedly driving through a residential area when the men threw a traffic cone at his car and a large rock through the vehicle’s window.
SANFORD, FL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy