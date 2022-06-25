ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 shots boost omicron protection

By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

(AP) — Pfizer announced Saturday that tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and works — just days before regulators debate whether to offer Americans updated booster shots this fall.

The vaccines currently used in the U.S. still offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death — especially if people have gotten a booster dose. But those vaccines target the original coronavirus strain and their effectiveness against any infection dropped markedly when the super-contagious omicron mutant emerged.

Now with omicron’s even more transmissible relatives spreading widely, the Food and Drug Administration is considering ordering a recipe change for the vaccines made by both Pfizer and rival Moderna in hopes that modified boosters could better protect against another COVID-19 surge expected this fall and winter.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech studied two different ways of updating their shots — targeting just omicron, or a combination booster that adds omicron protection to the original vaccine. They also tested whether to keep today’s standard dosage — 30 micrograms — or to double the shots’ strength.

In a study of more than 1,200 middle-aged and older adults who’d already had three vaccine doses, Pfizer said both booster approaches spurred a substantial jump in omicron-fighting antibodies.

“Based on these data, we believe we have two very strong omicron-adapted candidates,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Pfizer’s omicron-only booster sparked the strongest immune response against that variant.

But many experts say combination shots may be the best approach because they would retain the proven benefits of the original COVID-19 vaccine while adding new protection against omicron. And Pfizer said a month after people received its combo shot, they had a 9 to 11-fold increase in omicron-fighting antibodies. That’s more than 1.5 times better than another dose of the original vaccine.

And importantly, preliminary lab studies show the tweaked shots also produce antibodies capable of fighting omicron’s genetically distinct relatives named BA.4 and BA.5, although those levels weren’t nearly as high.

Moderna recently announced similar results from tests of its combination shot, what scientists call a “bivalent” vaccine.

The studies weren’t designed to track how well updated boosters prevented COVID-19 cases. Nor is it clear how long any added protection would last.

But the FDA’s scientific advisers will publicly debate the data on Tuesday, as they grapple with whether to recommend a change to the vaccines’ recipes — ahead of similar decisions by other countries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: FDA recommends new COVID-19 shots to target Omicron with jabs expected to rollout in October

A panel of independent advisors has recommended new formulations for the COVID-19 vaccines to specifically target the Omicron variant. By a 19-2 vote, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) approved plans to rollout newly formulated vaccines this fall - citing the vaccine resistant traits of the Omicron variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans
US News and World Report

COVID-19 Vaccines Should be Updated to Target Omicron Variant, FDA Committee Says

Current COVID-19 vaccines should be updated to target the omicron variant, according to a group of experts gathered by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA’s vaccine committee voted 19-2 on Tuesday to agree that a change to COVID-19 vaccines that were designed for the original strain is necessary, with many citing waning immunity paired with rapidly emerging coronavirus variants as reasons for the decision.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TODAY.com

FDA panel says new boosters should protect against the omicron variant

Today, an advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration met to discuss what the next generation of COVID-19 boosters might look like this fall. And the panel agreed they should include protection against the omicron coronavirus variant. Specifically, the vast majority of the panel voted to recommend including omicron-specific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

FDA: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 5

June 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Sunday said that the Pfizer-BioNTech three-dose COVID-19 vaccine appears effective in preventing illness in children under five years of age. The federal agency published its analysis of the drug on its website ahead of a Wednesday meeting when its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Pfizer says Omicron vaccines produce stronger immune response

A pair of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine boosters designed to target the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus have been shown to produce a significantly stronger immune response to Omicron, the companies said Saturday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the vaccines were designed to target the original BA.1 subvariant...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Popculture

Kroger Recalls Multiple Pain Relievers

Four types of pain relief medication has been recalled by Kroger, and customers with families or small children should be aware. All four medications were recalled not for their contents, but for their packaging. Each one failed to meet the standards for child-resistant packaging, posing a risk of overdose to children or anyone else who is not cognizant of what they are taking.
HEALTH
deseret.com

Daily Harvest issues mass recall after disturbing customer complaints

Daily Harvest, the home delivery meal kit and meal planning service for vegan foods, has issued a voluntary recall on its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles” after several consumers reported serious gastrointestinal symptoms, according to USA Today. The company first issued the recall notice on Sunday, June 19, claiming that it had immediately taken action to keep customers safe.
FOOD SAFETY
Washington Examiner

FDA investigating death of another infant fed Abbott baby formula

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating another infant's death following consumption of Abbott Laboratories baby formula. The FDA became aware of the death, which occurred in January, through a consumer complaint it received June 10, according to the Wall Street Journal. ABBOTT BABY FORMULA PLANT FLOODS IN MICHIGAN, HALTING...
HEALTH
WPRI 12 News

