Three men have been bound over to Huron County 52nd Circuit Court following an altercation in the Huron County Jail in late April. Joshua Duane Nowiski, of Bad Axe; Arthur Jacob Campbell, of Harbor Beach; and Aaron Carl Visscher, also of Harbor Beach are all charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder in an alleged assault that took place in one of the general population housing units in the Huron County Jail.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO