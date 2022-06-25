ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears sign 2nd-round draft pick Kyler Gordon

By 670 Staff
(670 The Score) The Bears have signed rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon, they announced Saturday.

Gordon was Chicago’s top draft choice in late April, as the team selected him at No. 39 overall in the second round. Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker is now the team's lone unsigned draft pick.

Gordon didn’t participate with the Bears in their recent minicamp for undisclosed reasons, though he did individual work on the side and had previously partaken in OTAs. He projects to be a starting cornerback opposite of Jaylon Johnson.

