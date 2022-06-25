ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NMSU’s TRIO Upward Bound Programs continue to soar, receives $5.2 million in federal funds

By Tiffany Acosta
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOnL3_0gM1Opwq00

LAS CRUCES - In 1989, Susan C. Brown, then director of the Center for Learning Assistance, saw a need to help low-income and first-generation students and applied for the first TRIO Upward Bound grant at New Mexico State University. More than 30 years later, the program continues to help local high school students and has expanded across Doña Ana County in southern New Mexico.

The United States Department of Education has awarded NMSU $5.2 million in federal grants for the TRIO Upward Bound Programs. NMSU received a five-year grant renewal for $457,674 per year to work with Las Cruces and Gadsden high schools, which was the target of Brown’s first grant. NMSU also has received renewals for a pair of five-year grants for $297,601 each to continue the programs at Alamogordo and Hatch Valley high schools, which began in 2017.

“I’m glad I had the opportunity to do that,” said Brown, who retired from NMSU in 2006. “TRIO is a well-structured program that provides true guidance to really help students and it also helped develop relationships with the high schools.”

Upward Bound is a federally funded TRIO program, which is comprised of seven programs nationwide that help low-income and first-generation students attend and graduate from college. The Las Cruces and Gadsden program serves 90 students, while 60 students are supported at both Hatch Valley and Alamogordo each year.

“TRIO Upward Bound not only works with students to self-advocate to be successful in their secondary and postsecondary education, but the parental component is just as important and critical for participant success. Early on, parents learn how to prepare their children for success in high school and in college,” said Tony Marin, assistant vice president of student affairs.

Brown, who began working as a graduate assistant in the center, went on to lead CLA to include five programs that provide academic support to students. She also was very active in the national TRIO organization and often visited government leaders in Washington, D.C., to educate and emphasize the significance of the programs.

“She was consistently walking the hill and making sure our congressional delegation in New Mexico and across the nation really understood the importance of the program,” Marin said. “One thing Sue used to say all the time was ‘once you’re TRIO, you’re always TRIO.’ It’s a community, not just locally, but a national movement.”

While a large portion of TRIO Upward Bound students attend and graduate from NMSU, it’s not a requirement.

With the most recent grant renewal, the TRIO Upward Bound program at NMSU will now provide services to eight high schools with the addition of Chaparral High School. Marin said he is proud to reach the rural communities in the region and knows the effects extend to more than academics.

“We try to make sure we assist students with not only the education component of it, but also the paying it forward component,” Marin said.

NMSU’s TRIO Upward Bound Program serves students in ninth grade through 12th grade. To enter the program, students have to apply and interview.

For more information on the NMSU Upward Bound Program visit https://trioub.nmsu.edu.

Tiffany Acosta writes for New Mexico State University Marketing and Communications and can be reached at 575-646-3929, or by email at tfrank@nmsu.edu.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: ‘Miscalculations’ Led To Feds Sparking State’s Largest Wildfire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly three months after the flames sparked, the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire is still burning. A recent federal report outlined how the prescribed burn, started by the U.S. Forest Service, became New Mexico’s largest wildfire. This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Gabrielle Burkhart speaks with the U.S. Congresswoman who’s district […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Veterans Affairs clinics to remain open

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The plan to close four VA clinics across the state is now off the table. Earlier this year, the Department of Veteran Affairs discussed closing VA clinics across the country, including clinics in Gallup, Raton, Espanola, and Las Vegas, New Mexico. Thanks to a bipartisan effort in Washington, those clinics will stay open.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Governor signs executive order on abortion access

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and ending federal protections on the right to an abortion, New Mexico’s Governor signed an executive order Monday related to abortion access in the state. The order addresses issues several outstanding issues as they related to New Mexico’s willingness to help […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair hiring for seasonal positions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is hiring for season positions for the summer. Starting June 27, they will begin accepting applications for the 2022 State Fair inside the labor trailer near Gate 4 on the Fairgrounds. The building will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The following departments […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Dona Ana County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Education
State
Washington State
City
Alamogordo, NM
KBAT 99.9

Some New Mexico Pot Dispensaries Offer Delivery and Drive Thru

In New Mexico, you can now load up on your ganja from the air conditioned comfort of your car or, have it brought to your home. Our northern neighbor, New Mexico, recently legalized recreational marijuana and dispensaries are starting to pop up all over the place. El Paso's nearest NM neighbor just announced that their dispensaries can now offer drive thru service.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmsu#Postsecondary Education#Federal Grants#College#Upward Bound Programs#The Las Cruces
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms south, sunnier for northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parts of southern New Mexico are waking up to showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest storms have been along US 285 north of Roswell. The storms are slowly pushing south, and we may see some rain near Roswell. However, the showers and storms are expected to end throughout the morning commute. Central and […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico

(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
kolomkobir.com

Three NM campsites named ‘Best Places to Camp’ by The Dyrt

Camping means different things to different people, depending on their experience. For some it could be finding a rugged, out-of-the-way spot with no amenities on state or federal land. For others, it could be using a developed site within a state park. And others might be more interested in private, more-luxurious surroundings akin to glamping.
HOBBIES
KRQE News 13

Counties in New Mexico with the most pre-war homes

(STACKER) Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s a...
REAL ESTATE
KRQE News 13

How many abortions are performed in New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday’s United States Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision has brought the debate over abortion access front and center. But how many abortions are performed in New Mexico? The numbers aren’t exact, but KRQE News 13 dug into the data to find out. New Mexico’s access New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Southeast New Mexico sees severe flooding

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Severe flooding over the weekend in southeast New Mexico has caused multiple homes in Roswell to be lost. Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services say three homes have flooded on the north side of town, leaving those families displaced. Sunday, Terry Lingberg sent News 13 photos of her car was partially submerged while parked […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico duo accused of murder, kidnapping

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man and woman were indicted in federal court Friday. Gilbert John Jr., 33, a member of the Navajo nation is accused of second degree murder. Kendra K. Panteah, 34, a member of the Zuni Pueblo is accused of kidnapping resulting in death. According to court records, the victim who’s […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

FEMA approves more than $3.5M in disaster assistance for New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than $3.5M has been approved by FEMA for New Mexico residents recovering from wildfires. That includes more than 1,000 applications that have been approved for FEMA assistance. The Small Business Administration has approved more than $4.3M in disaster loans and 51 total loans have been approved.
SMALL BUSINESS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico to host cannabis workshop for entrepreneurs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cannabis is New Mexico’s hot new industry. But given the complexities of state and local regulations, it’s not the easiest industry for new entrepreneurs to enter. So, the state is hosting a virtual workshop to help. The “InvestiNM” online informational workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. […]
SMALL BUSINESS
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy