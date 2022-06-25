Search for missing person at Candlewood Lake

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is searching for a missing man on Candlewood Lake.

Dive teams from Newtown, Danbury, Brookfield, and Connecticut State Police are looking for a 20-year-old man who went swimming near Chicken Rock, by the town lines of New Fairfield and Sherman. It's a large rock where people are known to jump from the top of the rocks into the water.

The search began Friday and was suspended for the night. It resumed Saturday morning.

This incident comes just over a month after Larry Chan, 24, of Bristol, died while boating with friends over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.