The Dallas Mavericks may have a shot at keeping Jalen Brunson after all. This came to light after both the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers seem to have dropped out of the Brunson sweepstakes. Early on, it seemed as though several other teams would try to sign Brunson, but on June 26, Marc Stein stated […] The post Pistons, Pacers make eye-opening Jalen Brunson decision ahead of 2022 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO