Man shot and killed during domestic dispute

MIAMI - Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in Pembroke Pines late Monday night. Now the search is on for those responsible.According to police, the two residents had just gotten out of their vehicle at the Marela Apartments complex, NW 129th Avenue and NW 1st Street, when they were approached from behind by a person with a gun who demanded their keys. The suspect then drove off in their vehicle, followed by a red sedan which police believe was driven by at least one additional suspect. The victim's vehicle was later found at a Sunoco gas station in Miramar, it was unoccupied. Pembroke Pines and Miramar police established a perimeter, and a Broward Sheriff's helicopter assisted in a search, but no suspects were found. Police believe they likely drove off in the second vehicle. Video from the Sunoco gas station was able to provide detectives with a clear picture of the face of one of the suspects, the other was wearing a black ski mask. Anyone with information on the armed carjacking is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police at (954) 431-2200.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO