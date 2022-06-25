ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash east of Garden Plain injures two

By Knss Staff
 3 days ago

Emergency crews are investigating a crash between a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck in the western part of Sedgwick County.

The accident took place around 10:20 Saturday morning at 23rd Street South and 263 Street West, about 2 miles east of Garden Plain.

One person was listed in critical condition, the other in serious condition and both were transported to local hospitals.

Officials shut down 263rd Street at Harry Street on the north and at 31st Street on the south to investigate.

