Golf

Photos: Keegan Bradley through the years

By Golfweek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e11s9_0gM1MDv000

Keegan Bradley burst onto the scene in 2011, winning his major championship debut, the PGA Championship in an epic dual against Jason Dufner.

One of just six players to win their major debut, Bradley has been a mainstay on the PGA Tour ever since.

A native New Englander, Bradley enjoyed success at the 2022 U.S. Open, carding a T-7 finish at Brookline Country Club. His best major finish outside of the 2011 PGA came at the 2012 PGA Championship.

Whether he’s hanging out with Michael Jordan, sneaking onto famous courses or fist pumping putts with some of the coolest golf shoes in the game, Keegan Bradley continues to be a fan favorite on the Tour.

© (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoGc5_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nww53_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJtJO_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mz3mG_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSX1f_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15AylQ_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JKQS_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmFrb_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/R&A via Getty Images)

© (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/R&A/ via Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjfaD_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11O1VP_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4oL2_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOIke_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&A via Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Da1ZH_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Warren Little/R&A via Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BD5fB_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8i68_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsV7R_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KF5yp_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Bryan Singer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aT6uq_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kOVm_0gM1MDv000

© (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

