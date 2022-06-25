ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tommy Fleetwood helps introduce new Tag Heuer golf watch at Hypegolf pop-up store in SoHo

By Averee Dovsek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxudl_0gM1LwEY00
Tag Heuer

Professional golfer and Tag Heuer ambassador Tommy Fleetwood was part of a recent event at the Hypegolf pop-up store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City in which a new Tag Heuer watch was unveiled.

The Swiss luxury watch brand introduced its new Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition watch.

Tag Heuer is known for making luxury smartwatches, but the company has brought a new and improved level of technology to the new golf watch. The Calibre E4 is equipped with a new automated shot tracker, redesigned golf software and a magnetic ball marker built in to the strap.

The company has also introduced a more user-friendly interface to make it easier to control the watch’s golf functions, including high-resolution 2D maps showing distances and hazards on more than 40,000 golf courses around the world. The new watch automatically detects swings and tracks performance in the app without having to activate the function by hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dluTi_0gM1LwEY00
Photo of watches from Tag Heuer event at Hypegolf pop-up store. (Tag Heuer)

“Tag Heuer Golf Edition allows golfer of every level to improve their game,” Fleetwood said. “The new drive shot tracking helps you track your most important shot and the integrated ball marker is so easy to use and store away.”

Learn more about Tag Heuer here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parade

SI Swimsuit Model Kate Bock Marries NBA Superstar

Canadian model Kate Bock, who has appeared in many big campaigns and magazines worldwide, including Sports Illustrated, wed NBA star player Kevin Love on June 25!. The ceremony took place at the New York Public Library, with PEOPLE releasing the first official photos of the event, showcasing Bock in her wedding dress on the stairs inside of the historic building.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Lorde Glastonbury 2022: Singer Brings Out THESE Guests, Debuts New Hairstyle

Lorde had a successful Glastonbury Music Festival set as she brought out two special guests and ditched her curly brown locks to debut a new hairstyle. According to NME, the New Zealand songwriter took the Pyramid Stage on Sunday when she called singers Clairo and Arlo Parks on stage to sing her hit track "Stone At The Nail Salon" from her album "Solar Power."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rita Ora Wears Boho-Meets-Rock Outfit in Patent Leather Pants at Glastonbury Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rita Ora was super excited to be back at the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday in England. The Glastonbury Festival is a five day music festival that takes place in the sweeping fields of Somerset, England. Due to COVID-19, the festival was canceled during 2020 and 2021, so this marks the first time in three years that it has hosted in-person concerts — and Ora made sure to document her excitement on Instagram. She shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
GolfWRX

Best Ping irons from the last 5 years – GolfWRXers discuss

Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the entire discussion and have your say at the link below. eric61: “Love the i210s — they’re easily the answer here, in my opinion. I really liked the i59s, too, but not as much as the i210s, and I think their price point maybe has meant a lot of people didn’t even end up trying them. G-series irons are fine too. If you’re in that segment of the market, the last few years it’s been the latest G irons vs the latest Hot Metals for the top of the pecking order, in my opinion.”
RETAIL
Golf.com

This at-home cleaner will make your grips feel like new in minutes

One of the easiest ways to make your clubs feel new without any investment is thoroughly cleaning your grips. Cleaning your golf grips only takes a few minutes, but the process can add new life, and — pardon the pun — put a fresh grip on your game. The reason it makes such a big difference is that just like any porous material, rubber grips absorb sweat, dirt, and other foreign substances from things like sunscreen into the pores, and over time harden to reduce traction.
Golf Digest

Two drills to get your chips closer to the hole

Ever wonder why the majority of your chips never reach the hole? It’s most likely because you’re trying to help the ball in the air instead of hitting slightly down on it. The instinct to lift the ball can cause you to flip your wrists at impact, like a scooping motion. When that happens, the ball rolls up the clubface adding loft to the shot, reducing spin and inevitably keeping the ball from reaching its destination.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Soho#Golf Course#Hypegolf#Swiss#The Calibre E4
Golf.com

Act fast to snag one of these limited edition U.S. Open-winning putters from Bettinardi

In honor of Matt Fitzpatrick winning the U.S. Open at The Country Club, Bettinardi Golf is releasing a limited run of putters to celebrate the victory. The putter is named the 2022 BB1Fitz and will be limited to a production run of only 274 putters, a number designated based on Fitzpatrick’s winning score. (I’m sure there are some diehard putter enthusiasts out there that wish the winning score was higher.)
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy