Tommy Fleetwood helps introduce new Tag Heuer golf watch at Hypegolf pop-up store in SoHo

Professional golfer and Tag Heuer ambassador Tommy Fleetwood was part of a recent event at the Hypegolf pop-up store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City in which a new Tag Heuer watch was unveiled.

The Swiss luxury watch brand introduced its new Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition watch.

Tag Heuer is known for making luxury smartwatches, but the company has brought a new and improved level of technology to the new golf watch. The Calibre E4 is equipped with a new automated shot tracker, redesigned golf software and a magnetic ball marker built in to the strap.

The company has also introduced a more user-friendly interface to make it easier to control the watch’s golf functions, including high-resolution 2D maps showing distances and hazards on more than 40,000 golf courses around the world. The new watch automatically detects swings and tracks performance in the app without having to activate the function by hand.

Photo of watches from Tag Heuer event at Hypegolf pop-up store. (Tag Heuer)

“Tag Heuer Golf Edition allows golfer of every level to improve their game,” Fleetwood said. “The new drive shot tracking helps you track your most important shot and the integrated ball marker is so easy to use and store away.”

