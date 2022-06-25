Community members react to SCOTUS ruling

During the flurry of Supreme Court rulings issued last week, there was one ruling in particular which directly affected Nevadans more than most. No, it wasn’t Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Abortion rights in Nevada are safe, for a very specific definition of “safe,” at least until a Republican president signs a bill drafted by a Republican Congress banning abortion nationwide regardless of any state statutes or constitutional clauses to the contrary, thus fulfilling Justice Alito’s vision of the people and their elected representatives regulating abortion into nonexistence. After all, if there’s one thing we learned from the Drug War, it’s that when the federal government bans something, it ceases to exist.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO