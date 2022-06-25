ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Community members react to SCOTUS ruling

homenewshere.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. - The United States Supreme Court overturned...

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Congressman Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling

Montana’s lone Congressman, at least till January 2023, Matt Rosendale called into the KGVO Newsmakers line to talk about issues in Montana and in Washington, D.C. Rosendale commented on the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last Friday to overturn the Roe v Wade decision and what the possible consequences will be in the states.
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – 100 Strong Billings

Julie Seedhouse is the co-founder of 100 Strong Billings, a philanthropic effort for women to donate 100 dollars a quarter. After each quarter, a vote is made on which nonprofit organizations will receive those funds and use them for a capital project. In the last three years, 100 Strong Billings has given over $120,000 to the community. The next vote will be on July 12 at 5:30 p.m.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
csufresno.edu

President Jiménez-Sandoval makes statement on Roe v. Wade decision

Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval said that all people “unequivocally deserve the right to make decisions about [their] own health and future” in a statement released Saturday morning in reaction to the reversal of Roe v. Wade on June 24. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe...
FRESNO, CA
thenevadaindependent.com

The Supreme Court may have fatally compromised school choice in Nevada

During the flurry of Supreme Court rulings issued last week, there was one ruling in particular which directly affected Nevadans more than most. No, it wasn’t Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Abortion rights in Nevada are safe, for a very specific definition of “safe,” at least until a Republican president signs a bill drafted by a Republican Congress banning abortion nationwide regardless of any state statutes or constitutional clauses to the contrary, thus fulfilling Justice Alito’s vision of the people and their elected representatives regulating abortion into nonexistence. After all, if there’s one thing we learned from the Drug War, it’s that when the federal government bans something, it ceases to exist.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#Politics Federal#Scotus#The Supreme Court
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Politicians join abortion-rights rally in front of Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of protestors across the state gathered on the Ohio Statehouse lawn for the third day of protests. Sunday’s protests were hosted by the Ohio Democratic Party and joined by Democratic politicians who are encouraging voters to take their anger to the polls. "Friday was...
OHIO STATE
yourbigsky.com

No trigger ban in Montana

Abortion will remain legal in Montana for the foreseeable future. “Some States have a “trigger ban,” which means abortion bans go into effect now that Roe v. Wade is overturned. For example, Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota have trigger bans, but Montana does not have a “trigger ban,” Attorney and Legal ExpertSean Bracken with Bracken Law Firm said.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee seeks abortion rights amendment to state constitution

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he will push for a state constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights within his state’s borders, as well as laws that will make it difficult for other states to investigate whether their own residents have visited Washington for abortion care.
Gephardt Daily

Utah religious leaders share views of abortion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City have issued statements on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court reversal on Friday of Roe v. Wade. The controversial reversal ended women’s federal...
yourbigsky.com

Stockman Bank establishes Montana relief fund

(Billings, MT) Stockman Bank has established the Montana Flood Relief Fund to assist those affected by record flooding across Montana this week. Thousands of residents and tourists have been trapped and isolated by the rising waters, which have also caused significant damage to roads, bridges and homes along area rivers and lowlands.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy