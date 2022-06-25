ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dejounte Murray Seen in Atlanta Amid Trade Rumors

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

San Antonio Spurs All-Star guard Dejounte Murray was seen in Atlanta.

Leading up to Thursday night's NBA Draft, a trade involving John Collins felt imminent. The Atlanta Hawks had been linked to the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and San Antonio Spurs.

While the majority of Hawks fans are not keen on the idea of trading the 24-year-old forward, the news of possibly acquiring All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the Spurs quickly changed their tune. Murray added fuel to the fire with the tweet below.

However, no deal was struck. Collins remains a Hawk, and Atlanta's general manager said they're " excited " about Collins' future with the organization. Right. Just like NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is excited when Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey tweets about Asian geopolitics.

The Spurs have let it be known they want a "Jrue Holiday-like package" for their All-Star combo guard. That means three first round draft picks plus Collins. Fans' enthusiasm about the potential trade was stoked when they saw Murray working out at a gym in Stonecrest, Georgia, which is less than a 30-minute drive to State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Murray has steadily posted pictures and videos of him working out to his social media accounts. As you can see above, Murray also gave fans a close look at his New Balance Two Wxy v2 in a Rainier Beach HS PE colorway.

As much as Hawks fans would hate to see Collins go, this is easily the best trade available. Murray adds a secondary playmaker and perimeter defense which were two of the Hawks biggest weak spots last season. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

