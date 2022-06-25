GameDay Preview: Early Start Saturday For Rays' Game With Pirates

The Tampa Bay Rays look to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates for the second straight day, and they'll turn to veteran Corey Kluber on the mound in an early afternoon game on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Here's how to watch, with starting lineups for the 1:10 p.m. ET game and a ton of great newsy nuggets.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates get back at it on Saturday, with an early 1:10 p.m. ET start at Tropicana Field. The Rays, who won 4-3 in 10 innings on Friday night, will send Corey Kluber to the mound.

The 36-year-old Kluber has pitched well for the Rays this season, but his teammates haven't provided much run support for him. In Kluber's last seven starts, he has pitched 38 innings and posted a 2.61 earned run average. But during that stretch, he's just 2-2, and the Rays have scored only one run total in his last two starts, where he lost 2-0 and 2-1.

Those starts were part of a long stretch of close games for the Rays. Friday night's win was the 10th straight game that was decided by two runs or less, setting a team. record. The previous mark was nine, set way back in 2007.

The Rays have newcomer Luke Raley back in the starting lineup again on Saturday. He's the designated hitter, and batting sixth.

Here's how to watch Saturday's early game, with TV information and starting lineups and more:

Who: Pittsburgh Pirates (29-41) at Tampa Bay Rays (38-32)

1:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 25

: 1:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 25 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 176

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 176 Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-168 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Saturday afternoon. The Pirates are plus-142. The over/under is 7.

Projected lineups

Pirates lineup: Oneil Cruz SS, Bryan Reynolds CF, Michael Chavis 1B, Daniel Vogelbach DH, Bligh Madris RF, Jack Suwinski LF, Diego Castillo 2B, Michael Perez C, Hoy Park 3B JT Brubaker P.

Rays lineup: Taylor Walls SS, Josh Lowe RF, Randy Arozarena LF, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Vidal Brujan 2B, Luke Raley DH, Isaac Paredes 3B, Francisco Mejia C, Brett Phillips CF, Corey Kluber P.

Tampa Bay left fielder Luke Raley (55) rounds third base on his way to scoring a run in the second inning against the Pittsburg Pirates at Tropicana Field. (Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports)

Newsy nuggets

No. 1 — Can they win a series?: With a win on Saturday, the Rays would win their first series since July 7-9, when they swept the St. Louis Cardinals. They've lost four straight series in between, their longest since losing five straight series in August of 2017.

With a win on Saturday, the Rays would win their first series since July 7-9, when they swept the St. Louis Cardinals. They've lost four straight series in between, their longest since losing five straight series in August of 2017. No. 2 — Interleague dominance: The Rays have been great against the National League so far this season. They are 8-1 in interleague games this season, and since the start of last season, their 23-6 record versus the NL leads the majors over the Boston Red Sox (20-7). Tampa Bay has dominated National League foes at Tropicana Field, going 15-1 in interleague home games over that same span, while pitching to a 2.19 earned run average.

The Rays have been great against the National League so far this season. They are 8-1 in interleague games this season, and since the start of last season, their 23-6 record versus the NL leads the majors over the Boston Red Sox (20-7). Tampa Bay has dominated National League foes at Tropicana Field, going 15-1 in interleague home games over that same span, while pitching to a 2.19 earned run average. No. 3 — The bad injury bug: The Rays currently have 15 players on the injured list, tied with the Cincinnati Reds for most in the majors. Five of their 9 hitters from their Opening Day starting lineup are on the injured list, but there's hope that shortstop Wander Franco will be back with the team any day now. He returned from Durham on Saturday, and manager Kevin Cash said this morning that it's very possible the Franco will be back in the lineup on Sunday.

The Rays currently have 15 players on the injured list, tied with the Cincinnati Reds for most in the majors. Five of their 9 hitters from their Opening Day starting lineup are on the injured list, but there's hope that shortstop Wander Franco will be back with the team any day now. He returned from Durham on Saturday, and manager Kevin Cash said this morning that it's very possible the Franco will be back in the lineup on Sunday. No. 4 — Another off day pending: The Rays had Thursday off, which helped get the bullpen a little rest. After Sunday's series finale with the Pirates, they get Monday off as well before the Milwaukee Brewers come to town for a two-game series. That's going to be great for the relievers, but will also build another day in for the starters, which will come in handy with 13 games in 13 days. Drew Rasmussen is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Saturday, and it's going to be interesting to see how he responded and how quickly he can get back on the mound.

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is expected to return to the lineup on Sunday. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

