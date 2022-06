LeBron James and Kyrie Irving formed one of the more fierce duos in the NBA in recent times. The two worked spectacularly well together on the court almost from the get-go as they led the Cavaliers to three straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2017. Kyrie would end up getting hurt in Game 1 of the 2015 Finals as the Cavaliers would lose in 6 games to Golden State and another Finals loss looked to be on the cards in 2016 when they went down 3-1 to the 73-win Warriors but Kyrie and LeBron together scripted the greatest comeback in NBA history.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO