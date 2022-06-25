ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Toronto Raptors’ Ron Harper Jr. shows his stuff in a pre-NBA draft workout

Ron Harper Jr. is a member of the Toronto Raptors, the former Rutgers star having signed as a rookie free agent following Thursday’s NBA draft. Harper is coming off an impressive final season with the Scarlet Knights, where he showed improvement in nearly every aspect of his game.

What Harper showed in the pre-draft workouts isn’t necessarily what will make him stick with an NBA team. Harper is a solid shooter who is clutch and is also a tremendous defender. He has good length, a good handle and some nice range to his game. It is certainly not easy to replicate that skillset in a workout setting.

The production is certainly there, though as he averaged 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season.

Harper is a good face-up shooter who is also solid from three-point range, with a career-high 39.8 percent in his final season at Rutgers. The Raptors certainly got a solid player after the NBA draft in Harper.

So this video of Harper working out prior to the NBA draft is intriguing. He shows off his ability to pop-and-shoot along with his explosiveness in getting to the rim:

Rutgers fans certainly know what Harper brings to the table in terms of his teamwork, hustle and solid offensive game. If he can add and refine to his offensive game, then Harper might end up being a steal for the Raptors.

Harper had several workouts prior to the NBA draft, including with the Charlotte Hornets.

