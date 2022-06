Over the last two weeks, Preston County commissioners have been receiving a lot of public input on how to spend its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. That’s in addition to the people who have appeared before them at meetings since the funds were first allocated a year ago. From water to sewer, broadband, recreation and feeding the people, Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone have heard from all sectors and all parts of the county.

