Gareth Bale Coming To MLS After LAFC Strike Deal To Sign Real Madrid Forward On Free Transfer

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

The 32-year-old's Madrid contract officially expires next week.

Gareth Bale is coming to Major League Soccer after agreeing to join Los Angeles FC on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old's Real Madrid contract officially expires next week and his representatives had been in talks with Cardiff City regarding a possible move there.

But according to The Athletic , Bale will sign an initial one-year deal with LAFC with the option of extending it by another 18 months.

LAFC are getting a player who has scored over 200 goals for club and country, including three in Champions League finals.

Gareth Bale pictured celebrating after scoring for Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool

IMAGO/Sven Simon

Bale became the most expensive player in the world in 2013 when Real paid Tottenham an £85.1 million transfer fee.

That record has since been broken multiple times but Bale will still arrive in the US as a player with plenty to offer.

The Wales captain's main motivation is said to be staying fit and sharp for the 2022 World Cup, which starts in Qatar in November.

He played a starring role as Wales secured qualification for their first World Cup since 1958 by beating Austria and Ukraine in a mini play-off tournament.

Bale is not the only international superstar heading to LAFC this summer.

He will join up with 117-time Italy international Giorgio Chiellini at Banc of California Stadium.

Sports
