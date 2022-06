Auburn’s Thicc King has been crowned. Sonny DiChiara joined some royal company Monday as he became the third player in Auburn history -- and the second of the Butch Thompson era -- to earn consensus All-America honors on the Plains. The Tigers’ first baseman joins Frank Thomas (1989) and former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize (2018) as the only players to earn consensus All-America designation in program history.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO