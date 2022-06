Temuera Morrison has been enjoying somewhat of a career renaissance in the Star Wars franchise. After making his jaw-dropping return as Boba Fett in the second season of The Mandalorian, the New Zealand actor has officially become one of the main attractions in the MandoVerse and even got his own series The Book of Boba Fett which pretty much served as the franchise's opening salvo for 2022.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO