A 16-year-old girl who lives in the Hammonton section of Winslow Township has been missing since June 22 and police and her family are asking for your help finding her. Police say that Joselin Marin was last seen a little after midnight on June 22. Her mother reported her missing to the police later that day. In a Facebook post, Winslow Township Police say they think Joselin left her home at about 5 am on June 22nd.

HAMMONTON, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO