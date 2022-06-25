The Outsiders House Welcomes Original Jason Voorheers Actor For 'Friday The 13th' Screening

Click here to read the full article. Phil Tippett’s “Mad God” has become the most watched 2022 film premiere on Shudder, the speciality horror streaming platform has announced.
The film, a stop-motion animated epic that Tippett spent 30 years working on, premiered on Shudder on June 16, after its release by IFC Midnight in New York on June 10. The Shudder premiere coincided with its expansion to an additional 24 screens across North America. The film will continue to expand next month, including several screenings at Alamo Drafthouse theaters across the United States starting July 3.
“Phil Tippett is a towering figure...
Comments / 0