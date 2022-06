KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Construction is set to begin soon on the redevelopment of the former home of the Kannapolis Intimidators. Fortius Capital Partners plans to begin construction on Lakeshore Corporate Park, an industrial project being built on the old stadium site, next month, according to the firm’s Dave Davis. The first piece of work will be the demolition of existing structures on the site, then moving into mass grading and vertical construction of the buildings. The Concord-based developer has been planning the project for over a year.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO