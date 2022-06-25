ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering Health Cancer Center receives 80 blankets donated from Subaru of Dayton

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Blankets for warmth.

KETTERING — Subaru of Dayton donated 80 blankets to Kettering Health Cancer Center this week.

The donation was made in collaboration with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, according to Kettering Health.

“Facing a cancer diagnosis is difficult, and these blankets will help our patients feel more comfortable while receiving treatment,” said Ken Chaij, director of Oncology Services at Kettering Health. “We are thankful to Subaru of Dayton and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for this generous donation.”

Chaij is also the chair for this year’s Light the Night Dayton, which raises funds in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

