Erie County, NY

NY teen accused of impersonating principal, threatening students

By Delaney Keppner
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 15-year-old from Erie County is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening students to get them to send explicit photos of themselves. The teen reportedly impersonated the principal of the Grand Island School and used multiple social media platforms to communicate the threats to the students.

According to New York State Police, a complaint was made in June by the Grand Island School District regarding several students being threatened if explicit photos of themselves were not provided. The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and NYSP Computer Crimes Unit with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at a residence in Erie County on June 22.

The same day, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Clarence arrested the teen as a result of their investigation.

Charged:

  • First-degree criminal impersonation (felony).
  • Attempted promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child (felony).
  • Third-degree coercion (misdemeanor).
The 15-year-old was processed at State Police Barracks of Clarence. They were issued Family Court appearance tickets for a later date.

