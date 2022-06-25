ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

Portion of Boyson Trail in Marion closed due to washouts

By Iowa's News Now Staff
cbs2iowa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A section of the...

cbs2iowa.com

cbs2iowa.com

Lane closure on Highway 100 in Marion for improvement project

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — On Monday, June 27th portions of Highway 100 will be closed for road work in Marion. Work will begin on Phases A & D of the S 31st Street and Hwy 100 Traffic Signals and Turn Lane Improvements Project. Phases A & D...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Jazz Festival road closures and transit changes announced

Iowa City will be closing multiple streets Friday, July 1, through Sunday, July 3, 2022, for the Iowa City Jazz Festival. The annual jazz festival organized by the Summer of the Arts brings over a dozen of the world's best jazz musicians to Downtown Iowa City for a three-day music festival.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

2022 Linn County Fair

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Here's information about all the happenings at the 2022 Linn County Fair. You can always see more at https://thelinncountyfair.com/.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Name released in fatal rollover accident in Dubuque Co.

DUBUQUE CO., Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, one person died in a rollover accident. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Holy Cross EMS responded to a vehicle accident in the 16000 Block of Holy Cross Road at 4:51 a.m. on Monday. According to...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Members of Iowa City church react after fire

A day of prayer and grieving for members of Iowa City Church of Christ, as they held Sunday service a day after the church building caught fire. A man from Germany is in Cedar Rapids right now after months of biking across the U.S. But, his journey isn't just about sightseeing.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Marion on Friday afternoon

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in Marion that shut down a busy intersection Friday afternoon. Marion Police and Fire responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 100 and Munier Road around 4 pm. Marion PD says the initial...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in Dubuque County crash

HOLY CROSS, Iowa (KCRG) - A person died in a single-vehicle crash in Dubuque County early Monday morning, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened in the 16000 block of Holy Cross Road just before 5 a.m. First responders found the driver,...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

A stormy Saturday morning followed by some afternoon sunshine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many people are waking up to the sound of thunder this morning as showers and storms bring heavy rain to Eastern Iowa. The heaviest rain is expected to move out of the region by mid-morning leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s to start our Saturday. Clouds will continue to clear out this afternoon ushering in sunshine with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. A few showers and storms are possible again late this afternoon and evening.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Gilgen's Consignment Furnishings in Cedar Falls to shutter Thursday

CEDAR FALLS – Nestled in a residential neighborhood on a brick street is a beloved consignment store that’s stood the test of time for a little more than 37 years. However, Gilgen’s Consignment Furnishings, at 115 W. 16th St., won’t make it to 40. The owner has decided his last day in business will be Thursday.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
ourquadcities.com

No one injured in two Iowa City blazes

No one was injured in two weekend Iowa City fires, one of which destroyed a church, a news release says. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center (JECC) took an initial call about a structure fire at 4643 American Legion Road SE, Iowa City. The Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One person hurt in crash near Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles on the south side of Central City resulted in one of the drivers getting injured. At around 5:26 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Central City Road and Iowa Highway 13. Deputies believe that a vehicle traveling westbound on Central City Road stopped at the intersection, then proceeded into it. They apparently struck another vehicle that was headed southbound on Highway 13, according to officials.
CENTRAL CITY, IA

Comments / 0

