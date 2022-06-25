Federal public health emergency impacts assistance cases

Local applications for long-term care medical assistance are down somewhat in 2022, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the number of people receiving help has gone down.

Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Brad Vold said this is because the federal public health emergency is still in effect. Medical assistance programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid, are federal programs, so under the order, those receiving assistance do not have to recertify that they qualify.

“As we can see from our data, the medical assistance overall in Morrison County continues to increase,” Vold said. “That’s just because nobody closes their case, because they do not have to right now. Once we have to recertify those cases, we’ll see where our medical assistance population is at.”

In all, Morrison County had received 128 applications for long-term medical assistance through April. There were 372 during the entire year in 2021 and 319 in 2020. In all, HHS Maintenance Supervisor Cyndi Bachan said that equals about eight applications per month, per eligibility worker.

There are a total of 954 Morrison County residents who have their Medicare premium paid for by the county. Throughout Minnesota, Bachan said adults 65 and older and people with disabilities make up about 16% of the people served by Medicaid, yet those demographics account for about 60% of total spending.

In Morrison County, Medicaid payments equaled $55.801 million in 2020.

“The $55 million that you talked about early in your slide, is that an actual, direct payment from Medicaid to the client?” asked Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “Or, is that a pass-through through Morrison County?”

Bachan said it is actually paid from Medicaid to the providers, such as hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities. However, that figure does not include pharmacy payments that were made. She said she didn’t have the numbers for what that number was in Morrison County, but knew it was a large sum.

A total of 121 providers in Morrison County received payments through Medicaid in 2020, averaging about $461,831 each.

Commissioner Mike Wilson pointed out that Morrison County receives a little more than $100 million annually to help cover long-term medical assistance costs. Only about $3.5 million of that comes from local taxpayers.

Also included in that is burial expenses paid through the county for those who qualify. In 2021, Morrison County paid $62,787.20 in burial expenses, up slightly from $56,305.71 in 2020. As of Monday, the county had paid out $22,495.78 so far in 2022, and recovered $570 of that.

“With the burial, these people have to be kind of vetted when they get these dollar amounts,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher. “So, it’s not like we just hand this money out to them. There is a process.”

Bachan said her staff looks at the applicants’ bank accounts and any assets they have. If, for example, they have $400 in a bank account, that money will be applied to the funeral cost and the county will cover the remainder of the balance.

The maximum amount the county will pay is $3,400.

Commissioner Mike LeMieur asked Vold if he had received any sort of indication as to when the federal public health emergency would be lifted. Vold said the current order ends July 16, though it is likely to be extended from there.

“(The Minnesota Department of Human Services) DHS has indicated that the federal government will give us a 60-day notice so that there will be an ability to build a ramp so we can move them off in a more organized fashion versus all of them,” Vold said.

Since July 16 is already less than 60 days away, he said the fact he has not heard anything likely means it is going to be extended again.