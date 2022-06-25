Report: Liverpool Consider Selling Mohamed Salah This Summer

According to reports Liverpool's hierarchy are seriously considering selling Mohamed Salah this summer if a new contract deal is not agreed.

According to reports Liverpool's hierarchy are seriously considering selling Mohamed Salah this summer if a new contract deal is not agreed.

As perviously reported the Egyptian King is rumoured to be demanding a salary in the region of £400k a week, however the Reds have made it clear they are not willing to pay that amount and have reportedly offered Salah £300k maximum.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Therefore according to the Sport Bible if a new deal is not agreed then the Reds will consider selling the 30-year-old this summer with an asking price of around £60 million.

If Salah was to leave Anfield this summer he will be the second high calibre player to leave after Sadio Mane joined German champions Bayern Munich last week. No doubt questions over who the Reds could bring in to replace the Egyptian would arise with West Ham's Jarrod Bowen a possible target.

It is believed Real Madrid would be interested in bidding for Salah as they have been long time admirers of him and with a price tag of just £60 million Los Blancos would get themselves an absolute bargain.

Of course with the latest addition of Darwin Nunez along with the signing of Luis Diaz in January the Reds wouldn't see losing Mohamed Salah as such a big issue as long as they acquire the right price for him.

